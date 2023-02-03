ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
KUTV

Green, Hardy help Mavs surprise Jazz 124-111 without Doncic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks, playing without Luka Doncic, stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks acquired the eight-time All-Star along with...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
KUTV

Talkin Jazz Alema Harrington: Brace for a fast finish!

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The latest edition of Talkin Jazz is on line now with Jazz analyst Alema Harrington joining Dave Fox. Topics include what Alema believes Lauri Markkanen did specifically to earn his All-Star invitation. Plus how Utah’s youth will be winners on All-Star weekend. Plus Rudy...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

