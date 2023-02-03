Read full article on original website
Moment Kevin McCarthy shushes lawmaker heckling during tribute to fentanyl victim
Kevin McCarthy was forced to shush hecklers in his own party as they interrupted President Biden’s tribute to a fentanyl victim during Tuesday's State of the Union address.The Speaker of the House could be seen pursing his lips to quiet his GOP colleagues as Mr Biden honoured Courtney Griffin, who died of a fentanyl overdose and whose father Doug Griffin was in attendance at the speech.Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene could be heard shouting; “It’s coming from China!”, as another colleague chimed “It’s your fault!”, in comments that have been branded ‘classless’.Sign up to news alerts here
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WAVY News 10
DHS limits no-knock warrants, bars chokeholds in updated use-of-force policy
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is limiting its use of no-knock warrants and banning chokeholds in its activities as part of its updated use-of-force policy. DHS said in a release Tuesday that it adjusted its policies to be in line with an executive order that President Biden issued in May that requires the department to meet or exceed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) guidance on use of force.
Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads to Senate
The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House of Representatives on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
