ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mike Conley has long been an advocate for social justice

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpKqT_0kao24hn00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With February being Black History Month, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been talking about black history and civil rights for many years, even before the age of Twitter.

“Before Twitter, it was a little tougher to get your voice out there,” Conley said. “But I’ve spoken out on basically everything. From riots to Black Lives Matter to whatever it may be. It’s easier to do it now, easier to get your words out there to create awareness to whatever situation you’re trying to create awareness to.”

Lauri Markkanen selected to NBA All-Star Game

When the NBA was in the bubble three years ago, Conley wore “I am a Man” on his jersey, paying homage to the Memphis Sanitation Strike.

Conley has strong ties to Memphis, having played for the Grizzlies for the first 12 years of his career, and when the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten to death by police was released, Conley tweeted, “I’ve been at a loss for words over the death of Tyre Nichols. I’m sending love to his family and to the city of Memphis, and I share in your pain over this tragic loss. Justice for Tyre.”

Conley feels it’s important for players to speak out even if not all fans share the same opinions.

“It takes a lot to stand for something that a lot of people might disagree on,” he said. “Maybe they’ll never watch you again, or maybe they’ll never be a fan again. You have to be prepared for that kind of response.”

Conley has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to various causes, most recently Covid relief efforts. Being a 16-year NBA veteran, a lot of younger players, like Donovan Mitchell, have come to Conley for advice on how to make their voices heard.

Kessler’s monster game leads Jazz past Raptors, 131-128

“I tell all the guys now that before you speak out on anything, try to educate yourself on the situation,” Conley said. “It’s not always the best thing to blurt out everything you feel as soon as you read something. Take a minute, digest it, understand the situation. If it’s racial, if it’s police, if it’s anti-semitic, whatever situation it is, make sure you know what you’re doing before you got out and reach out.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
silverscreenandroll.com

JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’

Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right!...
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Grizzlies must offer Nets ahead of deadline

In order to acquire Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies will need to offer the Brooklyn Nets a substantial return package. The likelihood of obtaining Durant has increased following Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, and it is imperative for the Grizzlies to capitalize on this opportunity. Although they currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies passing up the chance to acquire a player like Durant. The combination of superstar Ja Morant and the “Slim Reaper” would be a dream come true for Grizzlies fans. Here we will look at the Grizzlies’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC4

Jazz reportedly trade Mike Conley in 3-team deal

SALT LAKE CITY – The day before the NBA trade deadline, and the Utah Jazz have reportedly made a major deal. According to an ESPN report, the Jazz will send Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Jazz receive […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz suffer tough loss to short-handed Mavs, 124-111

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Without injured All-Star Luka Doncic, newly acquired All-Star Kyrie Irving, not to mention the newly traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, it looked like it would be and easy night for the Utah Jazz. It wasn’t. Behind career-highs from Jaden Hardy and Josh Green, the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks erased […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU exacts some revenge against LMU, 89-61

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Four weeks ago, BYU suffered a disastrous loss at Loyola Marymount. Thursday night, it was time for some revenge. Spencer Johnson scored 14 points, while Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams each added 13, as BYU led wire-to-wire in an 89-61 blowout win over the Lions at the Marriott Center, snapping […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy