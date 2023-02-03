Read full article on original website
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was 'on quest to kill' police
Man Accused of Firing Blanks in San Francisco Synagogue Faces Hate Crime Felonies
A man accused of firing off blank rounds in a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District last week has been charged with multiple hate crime felonies, prosecutors said Wednesday. Dmitri Mishin, 51, was arrested last Friday after he allegedly entered the Schneerson Center synagogue on Feb. 1 in the...
2 Pedestrians Hit and Killed in Separate Incidents in San Jose
Two people in San Jose were hit and killed in separate incidents Monday, marking the first two pedestrian deaths on city streets this year, according to police. A little after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road, where an apparent unhoused man was struck by a vehicle outside a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.
Suspect Who Shot SJPD Officer Was Stalking, Targeting Police, Chief Says
Teens target strangers in Orbeez attacks in San Mateo Co. as part of TikTok trend: sheriff's office
"A toy gun is a toy gun until it is used to victimize others." There's shock in San Carlos after authorities said groups of teens are using toy guns to shoot gel balls at random people.
San Mateo County pays $4.5M after man dies following Taser deployments
MILLBRAE, Calif. - San Mateo County has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after being tased and beaten after he was jaywalking in Millbrae. The San Francisco Standard first reported the settlement following the October 2018 death of Chinedu Okobi, which...
Man Says Tesla Drove Itself Into His San Ramon Home
A Contra Costa County man said his Tesla drove itself into his family's home in San Ramon. The collision occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Poinsettia Street, near the Goddard School, police said. Laxmana Marpu said he was simply moving his Tesla Model Y from the entrance of his house...
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
The Blotter | Arrest on theft, drug warrants for driver stopped for expired registration
One person was taken into custody on Jan. 28 due to warrants for theft and drugs. The person was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration and taken into custody on Grand Avenue at 5:18 p.m, according to Piedmont Police Capt. Chris Monahan. He was then taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
Suspect who led police on wild chase with child in car arrested
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on […]
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose
Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
4 teens accused of using dating app to rob UC Berkeley student at gunpoint
BERKELEY -- Berkeley police arrested four people, including two juveniles, accused of using a dating app to meet up with a UC Berkeley student and rob him at gunpoint in his apartment. According to police, the victim -- a man in his 20s -- and one of the suspects -- 19-year-old Oakland resident Nina Mendoza Nieves -- arranged a meetup on a dating app around 1 a.m. Tuesday.They met in front of his apartment complex on Prospect Street, not far from California Memorial Stadium, and left the door slightly open. Three other suspects came in and robbed the victim at gunpoint,...
Car chase in Antioch leads to fiery crash with tanker truck on Highway 4
ANTIOCH -- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a car chase and major injury crash that stopped Highway 4 traffic in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.At about 2:30 PM, the California Highway Patrol said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray SUV for excessive speed on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd. The SUV immediately fled from CHP and continued on the highway, using all lanes and driving on the shoulder before exiting at Contra Loma Blvd, the CHP said. It then continued through the intersection and immediately ramped back onto the freeway. On the onramp, the SUV was involved in a traffic collision with a tanker truck. The woman needed to be extricated from the vehicle and then was transported to hospital by air. and was in critical condition with major injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured. The CBS News Bay Area helicopter showed a crashed and burned-out vehicle on the Contra Loma Blvd. onramp to Highway 4. Antioch Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.
Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street. Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown The post Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet appeared first on KION546.
Sunnyvale man arrested in connection with violent San Jose kidnapping
SAN JOSE -- A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in the violent kidnapping and attempted robbery of a female associate as she walked near John Mise Park in West San Jose.San Jose police said Zhanfang Xu of Sunnyvale has been booked into Santa Clara County jail on counts that included kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators said the attack took place at approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 10th. The suspect -- identified as Xu -- approached the adult female victim from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced the victim to walk to a nearby...
Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos
In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
