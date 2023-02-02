Read full article on original website
WAFF
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is on your side with answers as Madison County residents question why 911 calls have gone unanswered. In three different emergencies, these residents say they called 911 multiple times and no one picked up. “I felt alone really like my help wasn’t there,” south...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire
A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
Alabama police officers shoot and kill man during domestic call
Alabama police responding to a domestic violence call wound up shooting and killing a man at the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations said the man killed was Christopher Robin Osborne, 49, of Huntsville, Alabama. Huntsville police said they responded to a domestic call just...
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
WAAY-TV
Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found
The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found. Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY. “Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death...
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Councilman Keith was released from Madison County Jail at 5:34 p.m. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ORIGINAL: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on...
Residents of 2 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for deadly Jan. 12 storms
Following the severe storms and tornadoes that killed seven people in Alabama Jan. 12, Mobile and Morgan counties have been added to the list of those eligible for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households in these two counties can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance,...
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters battle Decatur fire of ‘gutted’ home
Lieutenant Brandon Sivley confirmed with News 19 that the call came in around 5:57 a.m. since the flames were visible from the road.
WHNT-TV
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Sleet, Freezing Rain Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Giles Counties in Tennessee and Lauderdale and Limestone Counties until 9 a.m. Thursday as temperatures are below freezing and moisture is moving through. Precipitation could be in the form of sleet or freezing rain and icy spots will be possible as road temperatures there cool tonight. Drive with caution if you have to head out!
