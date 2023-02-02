ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire

A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Councilman Keith was released from Madison County Jail at 5:34 p.m. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ORIGINAL: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Sleet, Freezing Rain Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Giles Counties in Tennessee and Lauderdale and Limestone Counties until 9 a.m. Thursday as temperatures are below freezing and moisture is moving through. Precipitation could be in the form of sleet or freezing rain and icy spots will be possible as road temperatures there cool tonight. Drive with caution if you have to head out!
GILES COUNTY, TN
