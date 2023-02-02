Read full article on original website
Josh Crouch
3d ago
Getting the degree is one thing but they had to pass the state boards to be licensed so apparently they know enough to pass that and obtain a license.
Reply(1)
21
Joselyn
3d ago
I bet they felt good getting their fake degrees! Make them retake the exam. See who can actually pass it.
Reply(1)
12
Elizabeth Hughes
2d ago
Those Degree's does not belong to them.They didn't earned them.periodthey don't want to give them up because of the money they paid for them cause they didn't earned it
Reply(2)
3
Related
newsnationnow.com
Georgia attorney says her clients’ nursing degrees are legit
(NewsNation) — A Georgia attorney says legitimate nurses have been asked to surrender their licenses after a federal investigation revealed scammers sold fake diplomas. In a scheme dubbed Operation Nightingale, the feds are working to pin down a ring of scammers believed to have sold fake nursing diplomas to nearly 8,000 aspiring students.
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Georgia residents back big changes: Medicaid expansion and better schools
A new poll out Friday shows Georgians support using some of the state’s record surplus to improve social services by expanding Medicaid and increasing funding for education. The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI), a left-leaning think tank in Atlanta, commissioned the poll of 1,099 Georgians through the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.
Democrats vote to boost Georgia in 2024 lineup despite obstacles
National Democrats voted Saturday to overhaul the presidential primary process and put Georgia near the start of the sch...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
Medical Marijuana Is NO Longer Legal For Purchase In Georgia: The Medical Cannabis Commission Rescinded On Feb.2.2023
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
WJCL
New Georgia bill wants to hold irresponsible gun owners to account
Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly have drafted a new bill that aims to keep your guns out of criminals' hands. “My frustration is the fact that there is absolutely no bipartisan discussion and that gun violence is at an all-time high,” Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver told WJCL 22 News.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
stjohnsource.com
Two Men Arrested in Georgia in Connection with Two Homicides on St. Croix
Two men wanted in connection with two homicides that occurred on St. Croix in 2022 have been arrested, the V.I. Police Department reported Friday. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala were arrested Friday on murder charges in connection with two separate but allegedly connected homicides: 46-year-old Stacie Schjang and 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis, according to the police report.
Family of Ugandan Women’s Rights Activist Awarded $10.5M After Being Decapitated By Swinging Gate
Family members of a Ugandan human rights activist will be awarded more than $10 million from the United States for an accident at Arches National Park. According to the Associated Press, Esther Nakajjigo and her husband, Ludovic Michaud, were on vacation at Utah’s Arches National Park. While leaving the park, strong winds sliced through the passenger side door of the recently married couple’s car. The fiasco left Nakajjigo, a well-known Ugandan women’s rights activist, dead while her husband helplessly sat in the driver’s seat.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 30