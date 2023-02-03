The History and Future of the Circus; Plus, How Cirque du Soleil is Leading a New Concept of the Circus

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discover the Top Three Must-See Destinations in the Houston Area for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Zoo finds intentional cut to mesh fencing of pelican habitat
Officials at the Houston Zoo are sending a strong warning to anyone who messes with their animals in their care. Officials at the Houston Zoo say they will seek charges against anyone who puts the animals in their care in danger after experiencing some strange activity. Earlier this week, animal...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houstonian pet peeves (Feb. 6, 2023)
On Monday’s show: A Chinese official says the United States has damaged efforts to stabilize relations between the two countries by shooting down that alleged surveillance balloon. We talk about the political implications of this continuing saga and discuss how it might be overshadowing other important news, including why the Texas Board of Education is backing off of its opposition to school vouchers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Home sales are down, but ‘dramatic price drop’ unlikely, expert says
The Houston housing market is off to a rough start in 2023, with home sales continuing a sharp decline that began a few months into last year. The Houston Association of Realtors reports home sales in January were down almost 30% compared to the same month in 2022. It is the tenth straight month of sales declines as the market fights to regain some of the momentum it had during the pandemic.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Dallas Federal Reserve forecasts a soft landing for Texas economy in 2023
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicts in an economic forecast that job growth will slow significantly in Texas in 2023. Pia Orrenius is the Vice President and Senior Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. She said the slow is not necessarily negative for the Texas economy. “We...
houstonpublicmedia.org
TCEQ seeks public comment for proposed concrete batch plant near Channelview
State environmental regulators are seeking public comment for a proposed concrete batch plant in the Channelview area. If approved, the proposed plant would be located at 2715 Appelt Drive just west of Channelview and would emit “particulate matter with diameters of 10 microns or less and 2.5 microns or less,” according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office said only a court order could force a redo of elections. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Turkish residents organize disaster relief after 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey, Syria
Various organizations are starting disaster relief funds for friends and family in Turkey and Syria after an earthquake that shook central Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday. One organization, the American Turkish Association, often hosts Turkish events and festivals in the Houston-area. The Association has linked various sites to donate financially within their community, as well as through other national organizations.
Comments / 0