The History and Future of the Circus; Plus, How Cirque du Soleil is Leading a New Concept of the Circus

The Houston housing market is off to a rough start in 2023, with home sales continuing a sharp decline that began a few months into last year. The Houston Association of Realtors reports home sales in January were down almost 30% compared to the same month in 2022. It is the tenth straight month of sales declines as the market fights to regain some of the momentum it had during the pandemic.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO