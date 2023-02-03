ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 83

annie b
5d ago

racism has lost all meaning. these fools want to belive snow is racist for crying out loud. they just keep changing definitions until it fits their messed up thinking.😒🙄

Reply(11)
20
William Bonney
5d ago

we know,, the air, the weather, diseases, stores,cars etc .are all racist,, hot dog everything is racist in 2023!!! 🤣😅🤣😅🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡

Reply(8)
21
Thinkforyourself
5d ago

I have worked in the mortgage industry for 20 years. I have never seen this. there are numerous grant programs for low income and Underserved communities. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other investors Implement many policies to make sure this does not happen. I did work at company that Blatantly discriminated against Asians. I did not work there very long. I’m sure they had to explain them selves at the end of the year. There is a required 3rd party review on all denied loans for this reason.

Reply(1)
8
Related
NBC News

Black Ohio homeowner claims home appraisal discrimination

Property information analyst CoreLogic is forecasting an overall decrease in home prices in 2023. As that decrease may hit harder for those in Black neighborhoods, NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah explains how appraisal discrimination is playing a role in the evaluation of some American's homes. Feb. 7, 2023.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Modern slavery: Looking into labor trafficking in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Labor trafficking, which also been known as modern slavery, is not everywhere; but it is in the U.S., in Ohio and it could be in your area. WTOL 11 got the chance to tell you about sex trafficking as part of our Human Trafficking series. Now, we're exploring labor trafficking and where it could be happening.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio

CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business

The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
DAYTON, OH
wcbe.org

Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money

The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
OHIO STATE
Channel 3000

Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts

Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts. In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy