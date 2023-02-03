racism has lost all meaning. these fools want to belive snow is racist for crying out loud. they just keep changing definitions until it fits their messed up thinking.😒🙄
we know,, the air, the weather, diseases, stores,cars etc .are all racist,, hot dog everything is racist in 2023!!! 🤣😅🤣😅🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡
I have worked in the mortgage industry for 20 years. I have never seen this. there are numerous grant programs for low income and Underserved communities. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other investors Implement many policies to make sure this does not happen. I did work at company that Blatantly discriminated against Asians. I did not work there very long. I’m sure they had to explain them selves at the end of the year. There is a required 3rd party review on all denied loans for this reason.
Comments / 83