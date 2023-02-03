Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Transition fair offers real world connections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One event in Jonesboro made sure kids fighting one of the toughest battles got the helping hand they deserved in the workforce. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Project CARE Transition Job Fair was hosted at St. Bernards auditorium, connecting special needs high school students with entry-level jobs.
Kait 8
Students raising money for wishes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - International Studies Magnet School is dedicating a week to the Make-a-Wish foundation. Assistant Principal Paige Vick said it’s a week the school looks forward to. The school has been able to grant wishes for its own students. Vick said over the last ten years, the...
Kait 8
Police Chief commends school for swift action, ‘The school did a phenomenal job’
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Chief of Police Jonathan Redman praised the Trumann School District for the actions it took after a student brought a loaded gun to campus. The student brought a loaded gun to a basketball game at the school gym. The incident report states the student was showing the gun to other students at the game. Those students notified a student resource officer working at the event. It was their actions that led to the student’s eventual arrest.
Kait 8
BRTC students working with NASA
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced a power supply brick designed by students will power an International Power Station. According to a news release, NASA provided the blueprints and students used a computer program to design a 3-d layout and use a 3-d printer to complete the project. They will now move forward by building 11 more.
Kait 8
City asking for limited water usage amid flooding
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) – If you live in the city of Weiner, you are being advised to watch your water usage with flooding being rampant. A social media post explained due to rainfall on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the city’s sewer system is overloaded. You are being asked to...
Kait 8
Student with loaded gun removed from basketball game
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Administrators and the Trumann School District Resource Officers received information during a basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6 that a student had a loaded gun. According to a social media post, the ninth grader was discreetly removed from the stands and found with the loaded gun....
Kait 8
Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak following a crash Monday night forced many people to leave their homes and jobs for safety. It all started at around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 when a car crashed on East Highland Drive near Hytrol, damaging a gas meter. It took workers hours...
KYTV
One killed and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.
Kait 8
Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended. The shooting left one dead and four others injured. Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he was hurt when he...
Kait 8
Breastmilk dispensary receives 4.5 gallons of ‘liquid gold’
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County babies in need got a much-needed donation from a local mom. The health department said in a news release Monday that the Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary had received its first donation of breast milk. The donation totaled 575 ounces, or...
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 175 (Sharp County) as of 4:27 p.m. Highway 115 (Lawrence...
Kait 8
Shooting victim nervous about future while out of work
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A situation that has gone from bad to worse for a Jonesboro shooting victim after he is out of work due to his injuries. Kenneth Vann recalled the moments his life flashed before his eyes after what was a civil disagreement turned violent. “I couldn’t make...
Kait 8
City of Paragould prepares for flooding
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ditches across Paragould were low Tueday ahead of the heavy rainfall predicted to move in on Wednesday. The city of Paragould used this time to clean out its ditches and drains to prevent flooding. “We have been cleaning out all of our catch basins, and any...
Kait 8
A-State track & field wins four events at Washburn Open & South Alabama Invitational
Several Arkansas State track and field athletes opened a two-meet weekend Friday and Saturday at the Washburn Open. Multiple distance runners also shined on Saturday for the Scarlet and Black, highlighted by Rahel Broemmel’s facility-record time of 9:30.02 to win the women’s 3000 meters. Her mark ranks second in school history, while Sarah Trammel earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 10:08.94.
Kait 8
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
Kait 8
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A damaged power line knocked out electricity to thousands of Jonesboro City Water & Light customers. Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off Wednesday afternoon and hit another line, causing about 2,000 outages. The company “did some...
Kait 8
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
Kait 8
Feb. 7: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to a mild start to Tuesday. While we are only expecting a few showers today, carrying an umbrella along may not be a bad idea. Heavier and more widespread rainfall...
Kait 8
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (2/7/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We had Red Wolves hoops on the mic Tuesday morning. Arkansas State men’s basketball prepares for trips to Texas State and Georgia Southern. There’s 6 games left in the regular season. Mike Balado’s pack look to claw out of the Sun Belt cellar and improve their tournament seeding.
Kait 8
New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak on Monday lead to headaches for people in Jonesboro whether it was on the road or in their neighborhood, but there was one positive to come out of the situation. The Jonesboro E-911 emergency alert system was able to send out its first...
Comments / 1