RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Black Enterprise

Allyson Felix Talks Combatting Germs With Clorox, Becoming An AKA, and More

Allyson Felix sat down with Black Enterprise to share her new partnership with Clorox aimed at empowering families to combat germs this cold and flu season. The 11x Track and Field Olympian is passionate about keeping her household clean and healthy for her daughter. Now, with Clorox by her side, Felix can share her favorite Clorox products while motivating other families to do the same.
Black Enterprise

Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Latanya Richardson Jackson Lead Pre-seed Funding For Statement Films

Statement Films—the women-led, data-driven entertainment startup—has secured an initial three quarters of a million dollars of funding from an array of titans across Hollywood, sports, and business, including Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Founded by writer, producer, and political analyst, Areej Noor,...
Black Enterprise

Chris Brown Criticized For ‘Narcissistic’ Apology to Robert Glasper

Chris Brown attempted damage control after shading Robert Glasper for beating him at the Grammys. But his apology appeared to only make things worse. Brown became the topic of conversation on Sunday after he took to his Instagram Story to issue out a series of posts mocking Glasper’s win for Best R&B Album at the 65th Grammy Awards.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

