Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop
Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Grammy Artists Walk Away with Lavish Gift Suitcases Valued Over $60K
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was one for the books. Music fans around the world witnessed their favorite artists take home awards, on top of witnessing history as Beyonce was celebrated as the most decorated artist of all time, with a record of over 30 Grammy’s under her belt.
Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, Tye Tribbett, and More to Headline ‘Super Bowl Soulful Celebration’
The legendary Patti LaBelle joins a lineup of gospel entertainers for the NFL’s official inspirational concert for Super Bowl Sunday. The gospel concert is the only show that brings NFL players together with gospel and soul musicians on one stage for an evening of joy and praise for the country’s biggest game.
Ellen DeGeneres’ Rwanda Campus Plants Tree to Honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss
Ellen DeGeneres’ Rwanda campus is celebrating its one-year anniversary by honoring Stephen “tWitch” Boss with a tree planted in his honor. The Ellen Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund posted a photo of the tree on Monday, while paying tribute to the late choreographer who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 40.
You Must Not Know Bout Me! BBC Apologizes After Mistaking Viola Davis For Beyoncé
BBC was forced to apologize after posting a photo of Viola Davis while acknowledging “Beyoncé’s big night” at the Grammys. The snafu took place Sunday night during the BBC’s live coverage of the 65th Grammy Awards, NY Post reports. After posting a photo of Davis while celebrating Beyoncé, social media quickly took notice and called out the outlet.
Allyson Felix Talks Combatting Germs With Clorox, Becoming An AKA, and More
Allyson Felix sat down with Black Enterprise to share her new partnership with Clorox aimed at empowering families to combat germs this cold and flu season. The 11x Track and Field Olympian is passionate about keeping her household clean and healthy for her daughter. Now, with Clorox by her side, Felix can share her favorite Clorox products while motivating other families to do the same.
Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Latanya Richardson Jackson Lead Pre-seed Funding For Statement Films
Statement Films—the women-led, data-driven entertainment startup—has secured an initial three quarters of a million dollars of funding from an array of titans across Hollywood, sports, and business, including Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Founded by writer, producer, and political analyst, Areej Noor,...
Storm Reid Talks About Buying First House to Share With Mom: ‘She’s Made So Many Sacrifices for Me’
Actress Storm Reid is fresh off the heels of buying her first house to share with her mother and is dishing on how much of a “big deal” it is for her. The Euphoria star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show last week where the 19-year-old shared her pride for having purchased a home for her and her mother to share.
Chris Brown Criticized For ‘Narcissistic’ Apology to Robert Glasper
Chris Brown attempted damage control after shading Robert Glasper for beating him at the Grammys. But his apology appeared to only make things worse. Brown became the topic of conversation on Sunday after he took to his Instagram Story to issue out a series of posts mocking Glasper’s win for Best R&B Album at the 65th Grammy Awards.
