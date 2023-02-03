Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Child critical after accidental shooting in Biloxi
Biloxi Police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Stennis Drive about a shooting. Officers found a male victim, who is under 16, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then transferred to an out-of-state hospital for additional care.
wxxv25.com
Gautier man charged with aggravated assault in early morning shooting
A Gautier man is behind bars this morning after police responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive. Gautier Chief David Bever said officers were sent out about 1 a.m. this morning about a shooting a residence. 22-year-old Austin Bradley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County
Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies
Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police Department offers gun safety tips
News 25 reached out to the Biloxi Police Department to tell us the best ways to properly store and handle firearms to help avoid similar incidents in the future. Lt. Todd Stewart tells us the best way to prevent unwanted hands on your firearms is to lock them up securely in a place out of reach from children.
WLOX
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
Louisiana man arrested after accidentally shooting and killing acquaintance
A Louisiana man has been arrested after fatally shooting an acquaintance during a gathering at his home.
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston sounds alarm after three apparent overdose deaths in 24 hours
In a 24-hour period that began Saturday evening, three St. Tammany men died from apparent overdoses, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston. The dead include a 34-year old from Pearl River, a 37-year old from Slidell and a 39-year old from Bush, Preston said. Autopsies will begin Monday,...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
wxxv25.com
Krewe of Little Rascals parading in Pascagoula this Saturday
Main Street Pascagoula is getting ready for the Krewe of Little Rascals to parade through the streets on Saturday. This year, a fourth-grade king and queen will be crowned from each Pascagoula Elementary School including Arlington, Beach, Central, Cherokee, Eastlawn, Jackson, Lake, and Resurrection Catholic. The Little Rascals can walk...
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
wxxv25.com
$60 Million grant for I-10 Freight Corridor Project in Hancock, Harrison counties
Later this year we may start to see work begin on widening I-10 in Hancock County. As we’ve reported, President Biden has awarded a $60 million mega-grant for improvements on I-10. The project will widen I-10 from four lanes to six lanes just west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Harrison County.
wxxv25.com
Krewe of Barkloxi Parade takes place Sunday
The Krewe of Barkloxi is set to paw across the Biloxi Town Green this weekend. Here with more on this popular pawrade is Katie King and Birdie from the Humane Society of South Mississippi and Tina Ross-Seamans with the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber. The parade takes place Sunday at 11...
wxxv25.com
Gautier Convention Center hosted 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society Show
The 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society show and sale featured an array of aromas and variety of colors during the three-day event. It was an opportunity for orchid enthusiasts to learn from the experts on how to grow and sustain their flowers. Orchid breeders from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and...
wxxv25.com
Happy Hearts Senior Expo
An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
