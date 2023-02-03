Read full article on original website
Webster county crash leaves one injured
The Webster County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a crash in Sebree on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
wevv.com
Part of North Green Street closed in Henderson while crews fix water main break
Police are providing a Wednesday afternoon traffic alert for drivers in Henderson, Kentucky. Around 12:30 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said that the northbound lanes of North Green Street would be closed at Crestview Drive. HPD says the temporary lane closure is because of a water main break. Henderson Emergency...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
14news.com
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several grants could soon be on the way to help with public safety in the city of Boonville. A new fire truck tanker and dash cameras for the police department are among the projects for which the city has asked for grants. The department now has six dash cams, according to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, but the funding calls for an additional ten.
14news.com
EPD: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a building on Wednesday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted 36-year-old Carlos Gamboa near North Second Avenue and...
14news.com
Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
WBKO
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
14news.com
Deputies on scene of Highway 41 crash in Fort Branch
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say there was a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. It’s on Highway 41 in Fort Branch. They say law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews are all on scene. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
wevv.com
Man in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash in Daviess County
One person is in critical condition after a crash that happened in Daviess County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says first responders went to the scene of a crash at the intersection of US Highway 60 E and Hawes Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: North Main St. in Evansville set to close for 8 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s North Main Street is expected to close to all traffic. They say that’s from Division Street to Indiana Street, right next to McDonalds. Crews say the closure is due to a green infrastructure project they are working on. Officials say it’s a one-block...
14news.com
One person injured after crash on Hirsch Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say crews were called to a crash Tuesday morning on Hirsch Road. They say that call came in around 6:35 a.m. as an accident with injuries. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a car hit a utility pole. VCSO says two people...
Old Hartford/Fairview Drive Roundabout Construction Underway in Daviess County, KY
Construction has begun on the new roundabout at the Old Hartford and Fairview Drive intersection in Owensboro. It's intended to slow drivers down, reduce congestion, and make the streets safer, but with the roundabout's proximity to Daviess County High School, do you feel like this is a good thing?. You've...
Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped. The coroner says […]
14news.com
ISP: 3 cars damaged from pothole on State Road 62
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A large pothole on Evansville’s west side caused a bit of an issue for travelers on Wednesday night. Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says at least three cars received tire damage from a large pothole on State Road 62. The report was originally...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY
STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
911 call released after deadly accident on Sawmill Drive
(WEHT) - Officials have released the 911 call made after a deadly accident in Vanderburgh County last week.
wevv.com
Henderson Police search North Middle School after 'growing concern from administrators'
There was a large police presence at North Middle School in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday morning. The Henderson Police Department says a multi-agency search took place at the middle school on Monday morning due to "a growing concern from school administrators." HPD says K9s were used in the search, in...
Wave 3
Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
14news.com
Drain and curb work postponed in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be working on improvements on US 62 in Ohio County. It was set to start Monday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 13. Officials say it’s because of some delays with materials. Crews will be doing drainage, curb, and gutter improvements...
