BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several grants could soon be on the way to help with public safety in the city of Boonville. A new fire truck tanker and dash cameras for the police department are among the projects for which the city has asked for grants. The department now has six dash cams, according to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, but the funding calls for an additional ten.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO