The Suburban Times
Discuss the Future of the Lakewood Library
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti will again join Councilmember Hitchen for a conversation and update on the Lakewood Branch – Pierce County Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 pm at Harrison Preparatory School (9103 Lakewood Dr SW).
The Suburban Times
Music and Dance Acts to Headline the Black History Culture & Arts Festival in Puyallup
Submitted by Karshner Museum. The musical and dance performances at the Karshner Museum’s Black History and Culture Festival will have you moving to the beat on Saturday, February 11 from 12-5 p.m. at 309 4th St. NE in Puyallup. The Zambuko Marimba Band directed by Sheree Seretse is an...
The Suburban Times
When a Sidewalk Isn’t Enough: Vision Zero in Tacoma & Pierce County
Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic deaths have been on a steady rise. The City of Tacoma is committed to reaching a Vision Zero goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2035, but what does that really mean? Join us for a panel breaking down the causes of traffic violence, how institutions are working to stop it, and the real human impacts.
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma collects 2,000 pounds of trash in January
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected nearly 2,000 lbs. of garbage/debris in January through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative! Below are some before & after photos from across Tacoma. More info on this litter/graffiti removal effort, including the schedule of cleanup locations cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library Board to discuss work plan and other topics
Pierce County Library System announcement. At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m. regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill discuss the 2023 work plan, plans for a new Sumner Pierce County Library and other topics. The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s...
The Suburban Times
PLU to spend March 1 remembering Ambassador Chris Stevens and exploring international diplomacy and service
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University’s Wang Center for Global and Community Engaged Education will host the sixth biennial Ambassador Chris Stevens Celebration of Service on March 1. The celebration offers a day of events focused on international service, highlighted by a Peace Corps service panel and keynote…
The Suburban Times
Thank you Tacoma Fire
Tacoma Police Department social media update. A big thank you to Tacoma Fire, TFD Ladder 1, for installing our new flag pole halyard (rope) during ladder training. We appreciate you and your lack of acrophobia!
The Suburban Times
Help identify a Pierce County decedent
Pierce County announcement. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022. The man was 5...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup’s Rumor of the Month for February
City of Lakewood announcement. Rumor: “I heard that our Puyallup Police Officers really love donuts.”. Yes, our officers love donuts…especially ones with sprinkles! The history behind police officers’ love affair with the humble donut goes back many decades. Legend has it that back in the 40s and 50s, before 24-hour restaurants and fast-food chains, the only place open in the wee hours to get a snack was the donut shop. These stores often opened early, around 4 am, to beat the breakfast rush. Officers working the graveyard shift would often visit these establishments for a cup of coffee and a quick, affordable snack…a donut. If you had to work at 4 am, wouldn’t you want a donut too?
The Suburban Times
Bates Technical College holds open house on Feb. 9 for health care programs
TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College welcomes the community to the Health Science Career Pathway Open House on Thursday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m., at the college’s Downtown Campus Center for Allied Health Education at 1201 South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma. The Open House features an information fair, with...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Invites Comment on Fare Amendment Proposal
Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit invites the public to provide feedback on proposed fare amendments. The chart below demonstrates existing Adult fares and proposed ORCA LIFT fares. Existing Fare TypesORCA LIFT. Adult ORCA Monthly Pass$72.00$36.00. Adult PT-Specific Pass (30 day rolling)$62.00. Adult Cash$2.00. Adult ORCA e-purse$2.00$1.00. Adult ORCA Regional All-day...
The Suburban Times
Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February and into March
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to correct any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
“A Night at the Sands” A Tribute to Frank Sinatra
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks. “A Night at the Sands” A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Joey Jewell as Sinatra! Jim Kerl’s Swinging Sixties Orchestra will perform with Joey Jewell. Chris Anderson will sing the music of Michael Buble’. Special guest Sue Nixon. TICKETS $25 per...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
The Suburban Times
Short Survey on the Increased Business License Fee
TBC (Tacoma Business Council) is conducting a survey on how the business community would like the. revenue spent from the enormous increase in business license fees. imposed this year. We will send the results to the Mayor and City. Council. The survey will take about 5 minutes. This is your...
The Suburban Times
Rotary Club of Lakewood February Student of the Month: Grace Rodgers
Clover Park School District announcement. Rotary Club of Lakewood named Steilacoom High School senior Grace Rodgers the February Student of the Month at its Feb. 3 meeting. Grace Rodgers is an exceptional student who loves to challenge herself academically. To date, she has completed 14 rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) courses that may be used to receive college credit. After graduation, she plans to attend college and study psychology.
The Suburban Times
Time to slow down in Lakewood
City of Lakewood social media post. Time to slow down people. Friday (Feb. 10) Lakewood Police and officers from neighboring agencies will be in Lakewood conducting speed emphasis patrols throughout the city ALL DAY. Tickets will be issued. You have been warned.
Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers
Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
Chronicle
Rochester Animal Rescue Seeks Homes for Cats, Dogs Saved From Squalid Conditions
Watching them snuggle up with their potential new families, it’s difficult to believe that the dogs and cats up for adoption at Petsense in Chehalis on Saturday were rescued from atrocious living situations as recently as last year. Thanks to the work of Red Rose Animal Rescue in Rochester,...
