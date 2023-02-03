ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First National Bank planning to add name to Pittsburgh's skyline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - First National Bank is ready to shine bright in Pittsburgh's skyline.

Project leaders of the new office building going up at the Civic Arena site are going before the Pittsburgh Planning Commission next week. They're presenting a plan to add four FNB logos to the roof of the building. Each one will be 996 square feet.

First National Bank will occupy a 26-story skyscraper on the redevelopment site. The FNB Financial Center is just one part of a billion-dollar redevelopment plan.

The commission meets on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the planning commission signed off on a new music venue and parking garage at the site.

