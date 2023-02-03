ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Super Bowl school delay? Quakertown to start late Monday after game

By Bucks County Courier Times
 6 days ago
Fly Eagles fly on the road to victory. Fly Eagles fly to a delayed opening.

Quakertown Community School District is all in on the Birds and has announced a late opening the Monday after the Super Bowl. Superintendent Bill Harner announced the 2-hour delay for Monday, Feb. 13 on social media Thursday afternoon.

The late start is in honor of the Eagles' appearance in Super Bowl 57 , taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.

Quakertown joins other district's in the region with the celebratory delay. The Gloucester City School District in South Jersey and the Wissahickon School District in Ambler also announced late openings this week.

It was not immediately clear Thursday night if other Bucks County schools or districts would join in the decision.

Harner was asked on Twitter if he was pranking students. His reply, "No joke!"

Quakertown has shown their allegiance to the Super Bowl-bound Eagles with a visit from wide receiver Britain Covey on Wednesday, welcoming him with a pep rally and the Eagles flight song.

Delayed opening are usually reserved for weather emergencies, but with the lack of ice and snow districts in Bucks County have had little use for them this winter.

Meet the Eagles:Super Bowl-bound players at store pep rally at Oxford Valley Mall. Here's who will be there

