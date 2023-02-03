ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard sings and dances to Selena’s ‘Como La Flor’ in viral TikTok video

By Jovita Trujillo
 6 days ago

Amber Heard, who knows spanish, is a fan of Selena. On Wednesday, TikTok user Bernardo Triana shared a video dancing with the actress to Selena’s “Como La Flor.” Heard looked happy with her signature red lipstick as she swayed her hips like a professional.


@bernardotriana1 Replying to @tavolorgia lo prometido es deuda aquí está el video bailando con Amber Heard #amberheard #aquaman ♬ Como La Flor - Selena

The video quickly went viral and has been viewed over 11 million times in less than 48 hours. It was taken when they worked together on set for Conor Allyn’s, “In the Fire” in Guatemala. The film is currently in Post-Production with no release date listed on IMDb.

On April 7th, 2022, Triana shared a gallery of images from the set where he explained he was a “talent liaison” for 20 days. While Heard was smiling happily in the video, The John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard started shortly after, on April 11th.

This is not the first clip Triana has shared from his time on set with the Aquaman star. In January, he shared a behind-the-scenes video of a photo she posted on Instagram in costume.

@bernardotriana1 Replying to @julietth22 aquí otro recuerdo de cuando trabajé con #amberheard #aquaman ♬ Boss Bitch - Doja Cat


It’s been eight months since the trial that captivated the world ended, awarding $10.35 million in damages to Depp, and $2 million to Heard.

Heard dropped an appeal against the $10 million payout in December and settled with Depp’s team, agreeing to pay $1 million, which he donated to charity.

As for where Heard is singing along to Selena now- she is reportedly living in Mallorca, Spain, with her daughter and her rumored partner, Bianca Butti.

Daily Mail reported in October 2022 Heard was renting a mansion under a pseudonym from the family of Maria Antònia Munar, a local politician who was released from prison early in 2020.

A source told People in a story published in November that after the “exhausting trial,” she is, “focused on raising her daughter“ Oonagh in Europe. “She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom,” the source said.

