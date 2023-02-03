ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Reveals All-Star Reserves; Magic's Paolo Banchero Snubbed?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5kDs_0kao0ZoF00

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not a member of this year's All-Star team. But was that the right decision?

ORLANDO - The NBA All-Star reserves have been announced and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is on the outside looking in.

Here's a look at the full list of reserves ...

Eastern Conference: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Western Conference: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Banchero had potential to be an All-Star after finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference voting for the frontcourt, but he was likely one of the last players left off the list.

The No. 1 overall pick is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game so far this season.

Had he made the All-Star team, Banchero would have been the first rookie in 12 years to make the cut. Blake Griffin was the last rookie to make the All-Star team back in 2011.

Banchero could be an alternate should one of the Eastern Conference frontcourt players choose to opt out. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who was named as a starter, has been sidelined since Jan. 8 with a knee injury, which could knock him out of the All-Star Game. That could open the door for Banchero.

Banchero is already slated to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge on the Friday night at All-Star Weekend, so he'll already be in town showcasing his skills anyway. Might as well get him on the main stage too.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
708
Followers
891
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy