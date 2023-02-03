NBA Reveals All-Star Reserves; Magic's Paolo Banchero Snubbed?

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not a member of this year's All-Star team. But was that the right decision?

ORLANDO - The NBA All-Star reserves have been announced and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is on the outside looking in.

Here's a look at the full list of reserves ...

Eastern Conference: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Western Conference: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Banchero had potential to be an All-Star after finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference voting for the frontcourt, but he was likely one of the last players left off the list.

The No. 1 overall pick is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game so far this season.

Had he made the All-Star team, Banchero would have been the first rookie in 12 years to make the cut. Blake Griffin was the last rookie to make the All-Star team back in 2011.

Banchero could be an alternate should one of the Eastern Conference frontcourt players choose to opt out. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who was named as a starter, has been sidelined since Jan. 8 with a knee injury, which could knock him out of the All-Star Game. That could open the door for Banchero.

Banchero is already slated to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge on the Friday night at All-Star Weekend, so he'll already be in town showcasing his skills anyway. Might as well get him on the main stage too.

