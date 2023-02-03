ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzGrC_0kao0Ma200

Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant.

State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township.

With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout Lycoming County, according to banking information obtained by authorities.

During the course of the investigation, troopers were able to locate surveillance video of the individuals. According to a press release, they are asking the public for help in identifying the two suspected thieves.

Police described the first suspect as an African American woman between 20 and 30 years of age. She was wearing a white N95 style mask, a black long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, a necklace, white and black Nike shoes, and was carrying a dark red purse, police said.

The second suspect, also 20 to 30 years old and African American, was seen wearing a blue surgical mask, black jacket, blue jeans, black slip-on shoes, and carrying a silver purse. Investigators said she has tattoos on her left hand.

According to the release, both women were seen leaving the area in a Subaru Crosstrek.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the PSP Montoursville station at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 16

Honest John
5d ago

Aren't those masks so convenient! But there is still a common denominator in all these crimes, can you spot it?

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield

SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man busted stealing alcohol from Sheetz Beer Cave

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police hold briefing on missing PA woman

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police plan Mardi Gras DUI checkpoints

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove will be conducting DUI checkpoints and roving patrols during Mardi Gras weekend. Mardi Gras weekend this year starts Friday, Feb. 17. State police say the checkpoints will be targeting areas where there have been a high number of previous DUI arrests and crashes. Police do not release the locations of the checkpoints ahead of time. Troopers also remind the public of the "Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas" law. This law requires drivers to move over to an open lane and reduce their speed when they see police or emergency vehicles stopped with their emergency lights on.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals power tools from truck parked at hotel

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone stole $500 of power tools from a truck parked at a Snyder County hotel, police say. State police at Selinsgrove say the theft occurred shortly after midnight on Jan. 30 at the Quality Inn on North Susquehanna Trail near Selinsgrove. A white Mercedes-Benz SUV was seen coming into the parking lot and parking next to the truck. The suspect was then seen getting out of the...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Over $10K in catalytic converters stolen in central PA

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding several catalytic converters worth over $10,000 that were stolen from a business in Union County. According to PSP, troopers responded to a reported theft at Bill Mark’s Auto Sales located at 8861 Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township, Union County. State troopers […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pine Creek Township woman accused of defrauding woman of $15,500

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Pine Creek Township police have arrested a township resident and accused her of using a woman’s credit card for over $15,500 in credit card purchases. The accused is Kathy M. Lachat, age 60, the victim a 72-year-old female. Police released word on Tuesday...
NorthcentralPA.com

Walmart employee charged with theft

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An employee at the Selinsgrove Walmart store stole merchandise worth more than $200 while at work, police say. Walmart's loss prevention contacted state police at Selinsgrove after they discovered Cameron Fogarty, 19, of Selinsgrove, had taken merchandise on at least 15 occasions between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. Total value of merchandise taken was $237. Fogarty was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
skooknews.com

Property Owner Shoots Burglar Overnight in Port Carbon

The owner of a property shot a burglar overnight in Port Carbon. The incident happened just before 2:00am at 222 2nd Street, in Port Carbon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the Troop L Major Case Team is investigating a burglary that occurred at the non-occupied home.
PORT CARBON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case

SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. high school student faces charges after assaulting principal, officer: report

A high school student in Pa. is facing charges after the teen assaulted a principal and an officer on Monday, according to officials. According to Times Leader, 18-year-old Joseph Pszenyczniak, a Wyoming Valley West High School student in Plymouth, Luzerne County, Pa., faces two counts each of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and simple assault.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
ELMIRA, NY
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption

LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy