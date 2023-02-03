Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
KGW
Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input
MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail...
Feb. 8 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants
thereflector.com
La Center man arrested by SWAT team after assault
A La Center man is in custody after he alleedly assaulted an elderly family member and fired shots. At about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on rural property in the 34600 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in La Center, according to a sheriff’s office release. A woman called 911 to report her relative had punched an older family member in the face and knocked him to the ground. The caller believed the subject was drunk and possibly suicidal.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday. Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.
kptv.com
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
thereflector.com
Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder
A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
'One pill can kill': Parents, students in Clark County warned of fentanyl dangers
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Vancouver Public Schools and the Evergreen School District to warn parents and kids about the dangers of fentanyl, in the hope of saving lives. "Fentanyl is the most dangerous and deadly drug out there right now,"...
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for bank robber
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
Teen arrested after stolen car slams into Vancouver home, child hurt
A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials said a stolen car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing "significant structural damage" and injuring at least one person.
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
kptv.com
14 arrested and $4K in merchandise recovered in Tigard police shoplifting sting
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Shoplifters beware. Tigard police said they arrested more than a dozen shoplifters during a sting operation over the weekend and the next time you’re in a store, you could be standing right next to a detective. FOX 12 crews were at Target and also at...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
kptv.com
Deputies seeking tips on Hood River armed robbery
HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help following a Friday evening robbery. According to deputies, witnesses reported an armed man entering Marco Sports around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 281. The man then began ordering patrons and employees to the ground “in fluent Spanish,” according to the sheriff’s office.
kptv.com
$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
kptv.com
Friends show support in court for man found dead inside car at Intel campus
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested. A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A...
