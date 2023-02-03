ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 3

Related
KATU.com

Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

La Center man arrested by SWAT team after assault

A La Center man is in custody after he alleedly assaulted an elderly family member and fired shots. At about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on rural property in the 34600 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in La Center, according to a sheriff’s office release. A woman called 911 to report her relative had punched an older family member in the face and knocked him to the ground. The caller believed the subject was drunk and possibly suicidal.
LA CENTER, WA
kptv.com

Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday. Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.
kptv.com

16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder

A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Gresham police looking for bank robber

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Deputies seeking tips on Hood River armed robbery

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help following a Friday evening robbery. According to deputies, witnesses reported an armed man entering Marco Sports around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 281. The man then began ordering patrons and employees to the ground “in fluent Spanish,” according to the sheriff’s office.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy