A La Center man is in custody after he alleedly assaulted an elderly family member and fired shots. At about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on rural property in the 34600 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in La Center, according to a sheriff’s office release. A woman called 911 to report her relative had punched an older family member in the face and knocked him to the ground. The caller believed the subject was drunk and possibly suicidal.

LA CENTER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO