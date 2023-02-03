ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Aggieville in 2022 which led to an officer-involved shooting. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City, was arrested for a murder that happened more than a year prior.
MANHATTAN, KS
Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a Topeka man last October 13 were justified in the use of lethal force. District Attorney Michael Kagay responded to a request from 13 News for a ruling on the shooting....
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after not using his turn signal led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his car. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials arrested Shawn M. Kilburn, 45, of Topeka, after he was pulled over a 1999 white Buick LeSabre in the 100 block of NE Coachlight Dr. as he failed to properly signal a turn.
TOPEKA, KS
Officials search for those responsible for heavy gunfire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least two suspects they believe were responsible for early-morning heavy gunfire in Central Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to several locations in the central part of the city with reports of gunfire. These locations include:
LAWRENCE, KS
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, a deputy pulled over a 2011 Scion XB on U.S. Highway 75 near 102nd Rd. in the southern part of the county.
TOPEKA, KS
Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, KS
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a tow truck driver in Central Topeka at the end of January. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that his office has filed charges against Wesley Tyrone Rayton, the man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in central Topeka marking the city’s seventh murder in 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home. Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted. During...
HIAWATHA, KS
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.
TOPEKA, KS
Horton woman arrested after meth found following single-vehicle crash

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman is behind bars after methamphetamine was allegedly found on her after a single-vehicle crash. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, officials were called to the intersection of 2100 and 240th Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
HORTON, KS
Officials search for man who stole $2.7K in home repair supplies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who stole more than $2,700 in home repair supplies from Menards. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.
HIAWATHA, KS
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
TOPEKA, KS

