WIBW
Sheriff’s Office warns Shawnee Co. residents of scam “officers”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. have warned residents about a scam circulating the area in which the caller says it is an “officer” with the Sheriff’s Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that it has received multiple...
WIBW
Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Aggieville in 2022 which led to an officer-involved shooting. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City, was arrested for a murder that happened more than a year prior.
WIBW
Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a Topeka man last October 13 were justified in the use of lethal force. District Attorney Michael Kagay responded to a request from 13 News for a ruling on the shooting....
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after not using his turn signal led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his car. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials arrested Shawn M. Kilburn, 45, of Topeka, after he was pulled over a 1999 white Buick LeSabre in the 100 block of NE Coachlight Dr. as he failed to properly signal a turn.
WIBW
Officials search for those responsible for heavy gunfire in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least two suspects they believe were responsible for early-morning heavy gunfire in Central Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to several locations in the central part of the city with reports of gunfire. These locations include:
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted for pulling gun on tow truck driver loading his car
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Lawrence has been convicted for aggravated assault after he pulled a gun on a tow truck driver as he was in the process of towing the man’s car. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that a jury...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, a deputy pulled over a 2011 Scion XB on U.S. Highway 75 near 102nd Rd. in the southern part of the county.
WIBW
Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
WIBW
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a tow truck driver in Central Topeka at the end of January. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that his office has filed charges against Wesley Tyrone Rayton, the man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in central Topeka marking the city’s seventh murder in 2023.
WIBW
Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home. Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted. During...
WIBW
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.
WIBW
Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.
WIBW
Horton woman arrested after meth found following single-vehicle crash
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman is behind bars after methamphetamine was allegedly found on her after a single-vehicle crash. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, officials were called to the intersection of 2100 and 240th Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Woman convicted of running illegal daycare in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for daycare providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider. In Leavenworth County, Kansas, a daycare was just forced to shut down and the provider has been convicted. Debbie New, a 62-year-old from Lansing,...
WIBW
Officials search for man who stole $2.7K in home repair supplies
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who stole more than $2,700 in home repair supplies from Menards. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.
WIBW
Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
WIBW
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
WIBW
Junction City woman turns herself in after three children taken from father
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After she turned herself in, a Junction City woman is behind bars two months after she allegedly took three children from their father. The Junction City Police Department says that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, Jeana Foley turned herself in to officials and was arrested on a felony warrant.
