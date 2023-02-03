ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

NDOT asking for applicant feedback on state's electric vehicle charging plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is looking for feedback from applicants to the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan. According to NDOT, a Request for Information (RFI) was issued with the goal to expand outreach of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and get more input from potential applicants about the specifics of the program.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar

Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Target shooting puts focus on Nebraska gun laws, mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. Joseph Jones’ family had tried to take guns away from him multiple times. But because...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties. A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
APPLETON, WI
WOWT

Nebraska lawmakers hear comments on gender-affirming healthcare for youth

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state senators heard public comment on gender-affirming healthcare for youth on Wednesday afternoon as many opposing a bill to ban it made their voices heard in the halls of the Capitol. Supporters of rights for transgender people spoke out at the Nebraska state Capitol, voicing...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
q957.com

Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska's Business Innovation Act program sees success for local startups

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years ago, Kelly Mann took a leap starting her own company. The Business Innovation Act made that leap a little less risky. “I probably never would have started AuditMiner, because I would have used my own funds, potentially mortgage my house, liquidate some 401k of my own in order to put money into there. And that’s just not the risk I’m willing to take as a mother of three,” said Kelly Mann, co-founder of AuditMiner and recipient of grant money from the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon

CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
890kdxu.com

Wow! Utah's Next License Plates??

Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
UTAH STATE
Q98.5

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

