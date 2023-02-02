ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”

Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Harris, Larry DeWitt

Larry DeWitt Harris, 74, of Grantsville, WV, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023, surrounded by love. Born June 19, 1948, he was the youngest child of the late William and Ernestine (Wilson) Harris. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Marie Harris and Dorothy Louise Kirby, and one brother, Robert (Ann) Harris.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Etters, Austin Michael

Austin Michael Etters, 23, passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023, in Vista, CA. He was born May 21, 1999, in Wilson, NC. Austin always gave love and laughter to everyone he loved. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking trails to waterfalls, music to the top of his lungs, riding motorcycles and racing cars, and WV. He would give his best for anyone when they needed it. He gave a beautiful brightness to the world that will never be forgotten.
WILSON, NC
WTAP

Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg Catholic High School Tuesday morning. The winner of January’s award is religion teacher, Michele Ferch!. Ferch has been a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School for eight years. She leads...
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers. The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn

Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert. She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing....
CHLOE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael

Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
wchstv.com

Parkersburg police lay out plan for search of missing woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are arranging a search party for Gretchen Fleming Saturday. Fleming has now been missing for more than two months. Police have been tight-lipped on details to protect the integrity of the investigation. The search is no different. Detective James Zimmerman told Eyewitness News...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WSAZ

Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
POCA, WV

