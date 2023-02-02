Read full article on original website
Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”
Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
Obituary: Harris, Larry DeWitt
Larry DeWitt Harris, 74, of Grantsville, WV, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023, surrounded by love. Born June 19, 1948, he was the youngest child of the late William and Ernestine (Wilson) Harris. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Marie Harris and Dorothy Louise Kirby, and one brother, Robert (Ann) Harris.
Obituary: Etters, Austin Michael
Austin Michael Etters, 23, passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023, in Vista, CA. He was born May 21, 1999, in Wilson, NC. Austin always gave love and laughter to everyone he loved. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking trails to waterfalls, music to the top of his lungs, riding motorcycles and racing cars, and WV. He would give his best for anyone when they needed it. He gave a beautiful brightness to the world that will never be forgotten.
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg Catholic High School Tuesday morning. The winner of January’s award is religion teacher, Michele Ferch!. Ferch has been a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School for eight years. She leads...
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers. The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market,...
Safe Haven holds raffle ticket fundraiser to help raise the Judith Petty reward fund
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Safe Haven found the Judith Petty case in August and immediately jumped into how they could help. Judith Petty’s mother, Joan Petty, says this has brought a new hope to the entire family. “Has this brought a new hope or a new vibrance to you...
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert. She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing....
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
Parkersburg police lay out plan for search of missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are arranging a search party for Gretchen Fleming Saturday. Fleming has now been missing for more than two months. Police have been tight-lipped on details to protect the integrity of the investigation. The search is no different. Detective James Zimmerman told Eyewitness News...
WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on US Route 50 in Athens County, Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m. Troopers say […]
Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
