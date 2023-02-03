Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Hollywood man undergoes quintuple bypass
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – According to the American Heart Association, there are at least 240,000 coronary artery bypass surgeries performed every year. One of the most complex open heart procedures involves all of the major arteries that feed the heart. Jonathan Harvey has always been health conscious and had hoped...
Click10.com
Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Fire erupts behind tire shop in...
Click10.com
County leaders announce groundbreaking wastewater treatment plant expansion in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Dade’s wastewater treatment plant is getting a serious makeover, its first serious upgrade in 30 years. County leaders announced on Wednesday that a total of 600 million dollars and 8 projects are going to add capacity to the plant so that Miami-Dade County can grow and prosper.
Click10.com
Student shot outside Miami Norland Senior High in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that occurred near a couple schools. A large law enforcement presence responded to Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Norland Middle School on Monday afternoon. Sources within the Miami Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News...
Click10.com
South Florida company believes they have the transportation solution to traffic troubles
MIAMI – Miami is one of the top 10 North American cities with the highest traffic delay times, according to the latest inrix global traffic scorecard. As the city continues to increase in population, many are wondering if the problem will ever be alleviated. In Local 10 News’ latest...
Click10.com
Battery charges filed against boy, 15, in Homestead school bus beating of girl, 9
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Tuesday that her office would file battery charges against a 15-year-old boy seen on a widely-shared video beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus. The girl is a student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, her mother...
Click10.com
Soiled medical waste leads cops to bust unlicensed post-op recovery house, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Copious amounts of soiled adult diapers, absorbent pads, bandages and bed pads improperly disposed of outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home led police to bust an unlicensed post-operative surgery recovery house, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Traci Strader, 47, on Tuesday, charging her...
Click10.com
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
Click10.com
1 injured during shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, police say
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade police, two people that were on foot got into a gunfire exchange with two occupied vehicles around 1:20 p.m. Police said the shooting happened near the 1000...
Click10.com
Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward County woman has claimed her prize following a Powerball drawing from October, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed her $1 million prize from the Oct. 10 drawing at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Three...
Click10.com
Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
Click10.com
Florida City Elementary School placed on lockdown after fatal shooting reported nearby
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Florida City Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fatal shooting was reported nearby, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Florida City Police Department were notified about the shooting around 11:20 a.m. Officers arrived in the 500 block of Northwest...
Click10.com
Testimony continues in trial of men accused of killing rapper XXXTentacion
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day two of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continuedat the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the...
Click10.com
Police: ‘I will make sure you don’t live,’ nurse tells Miami cop after nightclub arrest
MIAMI – A nurse who was arrested early Monday morning told a Miami police officer that she would make sure he didn’t live if he ever ended up at the medical facility where she works, authorities said. According to her arrest report, officers initially responded to Miami nightclub...
Click10.com
Former Plantation mayor violated several finance laws during 2018 campaign, inspector general says
PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward’s inspector general announced Tuesday that a former Plantation mayor broke the law with a range of violations from hiding public records to falsifying campaign finance documents during her 2018 campaign. Former City of Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner “has entered a consent final order with...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police respond to barricaded suspect involved in possible domestic dispute
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect that was possibly involved in a domestic dispute. Miami-Dade police said they received calls about a dispute at a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 113th Terrace in...
Click10.com
1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another person was detained following a shooting overnight in northwest Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was in the area Monday morning as police had the scene...
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Click10.com
Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood faces rash of mail thefts, some caught on video
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood are banding together in an effort to thwart thieves they say have been relentlessly targeting their mailboxes. The thieves have been caught on surveillance camera stealing mail from residents in the Lime Wood Grove neighborhood in the county’s Richmond...
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
