Click10.com

Hollywood man undergoes quintuple bypass

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – According to the American Heart Association, there are at least 240,000 coronary artery bypass surgeries performed every year. One of the most complex open heart procedures involves all of the major arteries that feed the heart. Jonathan Harvey has always been health conscious and had hoped...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Fire erupts behind tire shop in...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Student shot outside Miami Norland Senior High in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that occurred near a couple schools. A large law enforcement presence responded to Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Norland Middle School on Monday afternoon. Sources within the Miami Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

1 injured during shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, police say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade police, two people that were on foot got into a gunfire exchange with two occupied vehicles around 1:20 p.m. Police said the shooting happened near the 1000...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward woman purchases winning Powerball ticket in Hialeah

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward County woman has claimed her prize following a Powerball drawing from October, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday. Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed her $1 million prize from the Oct. 10 drawing at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Three...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another person was detained following a shooting overnight in northwest Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was in the area Monday morning as police had the scene...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

