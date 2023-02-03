Read full article on original website
A long lunch in Eagle County
Some days start out normal enough — you shower and go to work, or you head out the door and go skiing. There’s the grocery shopping, the cleaning project, the emails needing a response. Phone calls and to-do lists. And then something happens… the long lunch. Maybe it’s an impromptu meet-up with a good friend, or a planned meal that turns expansive. One moment you’re sitting down at the table, and the next you are ordering another round with no intention of leaving any time soon. There’s something almost-stolen about a long lunch. So rarely planned, they have a mind of their own, showing up when least expected.
Move over, Ravinos: Scores of ski clubs in Vail for National Brotherhood of Skiers’ 50th anniversary summit
The high-flying Ravinos aren’t the only ski club in Vail this week. Look around the slopes and you’re likely to see dozens of different insignias embroidered on the backs of jackets, bearing the names of ski clubs from across the country. It’s all part of the National Brotherhood...
Letter: Let’s help Hana
A lifetime local, born and raised in Eagle County, needs some help! Hana Samuelson grew up in Eagle County. Many of you may know her mother as Stephanie or ‘’Sunshine’’who works for ECO Transit at the Vail Transportation Center. Hana moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year to start her journey with her new boyfriend and was just getting settled into her new life when she noticed a lump in her throat.
Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Give local governments the tools they need to provide housing security
I grew up in a trailer park, like many working families in Eagle County. The preferred term is mobile home park, although neither of those names is a very accurate description of the neighborhood our family lived in. Our home was hardly mobile, and the idea of hooking it up to a trailer hitch and driving to another location was out of the question. This was our house, our neighborhood, our home.
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
Eagle River Watershed Council: We can all be river lovers
February is here. It’s snowy and cold, and ice blankets parts of frozen rivers and the surfaces of our alpine lakes. We may not be out paddling down a river right now, but lucky for us, love for our rivers exists year-round. We asked four river lovers from the Eagle River community about how their love of rivers came to be. Whether it is an old love or a new love, it is never too late to love our rivers.
Vail Health facing mounting workforce, financial headwinds as it continues to grow services￼
Despite the challenges — and there have been challenges — of the past few years in health care, Vail Health is forging ahead. “After three years of a pandemic, it’s time to emerge and try to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Will Cook, Vail Health’s president and CEO, at the annual State of Vail Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Eagle County puts $615K into energy programs run by Walking Mountains Science Center
More Eagle County residents will have access to energy-saving programs, thanks to a county agreement with Walking Mountains Science Center. The agreement takes $615,500 from the county’s general fund. That money will pay for several initiatives run by Walking Mountains. By the numbers. $615,500: Eagle County’s 2023 spending on...
Norton: Rising above the noise
Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
Engagement for Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe
Mark and Jacqueline Scott of Vail, CO announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe, son of William O’Keefe of Pocasset, MA and Joan Blake of North Attleboro, MA. Kasha is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, Bucknell University and...
Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships
Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living.
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Vail looking at different event strategies, but Burton event unlikely to be replaced
Vail runs on visitors. But how to attract those visitors is evolving. A good example is the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. After a seven-year run in Vail, the last of the snowboard extravaganzas was held in 2020. The company in May 2020 announced an early cancellation of the 2021 event due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still had much of the local economy shut down at that time.
This Fascinating Colorado Mine Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you have ever driven on I-70 near Denver, you have almost certainly passed the small and charming town of Idaho Springs and the eye-catching mountainside Argo Mine. While the building itself seems solid and in-tact, there is one part of it that few have seen, as it is decaying and becoming reclaimed by Mother Nature:
Wounded veterans and their families learn lessons on and off the slopes in Vail
Sometimes you have to do hard things. For Jacob Sevy, a Senior Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, he knows that statement all too well. Sevy is one of 17 wounded veterans taking part in the annual Winter Family Program put on by the Vail Veterans Program, a nonprofit that was founded in 2004 and brings military wounded and their families to Vail for healing and connection.
It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley
Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty
Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
Letter: Gratitude for the community
This January marked my eight-year anniversary of moving to the Vail Valley after spending a lifetime in Chicago. It has prompted even deeper reflection on how special this place truly is. We’ve all heard the phrase, “I moved here for the winter but stayed for the summer.” I’ve always said,...
Art and Soul on the Slopes: Lamont Joseph White brings spirit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers history to life
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Summit and in addition to all the skiing, snowboarding, racing, fundraising and parties, there is an artistic side to this event. Stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and become familiar with the work of Lamont...
