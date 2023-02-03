Read full article on original website
Moment Kevin McCarthy shushes lawmaker heckling during tribute to fentanyl victim
Kevin McCarthy was forced to shush hecklers in his own party as they interrupted President Biden’s tribute to a fentanyl victim during Tuesday's State of the Union address.The Speaker of the House could be seen pursing his lips to quiet his GOP colleagues as Mr Biden honoured Courtney Griffin, who died of a fentanyl overdose and whose father Doug Griffin was in attendance at the speech.Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene could be heard shouting; “It’s coming from China!”, as another colleague chimed “It’s your fault!”, in comments that have been branded ‘classless’.Sign up to news alerts here
Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) quietly replaced Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on the new House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The change was noted in the Congressional Record last week, but was not widely noticed for days. All Republican members of the panel are appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
State of the Union Heckler MTG Complains About Biden ‘Yelling’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made headlines by interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, screaming the word “liar” as he spoke on Tuesday. But she really put the icing on the cake after the speech by later complaining about his “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden” Greene said in a video shared on her Twitter account. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying because he was yelling at people—yelling through the applause, and mumbling through his words.” She went on to raise other complaints with the president’s address, including that he apparently “talked a lot about communism and controlling private companies.”This is the state of our union. pic.twitter.com/ZApDN7mYMT— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Biden to appeal to Republicans during his first State of the Union before divided Congress
President Biden will try to appeal to Republicans in his State of the Union address, calling on them to work with him over the next two years of a divided Congress. “To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress. The people sent us a clear message,” Biden will say, according to excerpts released by the White House.
DHS limits no-knock warrants, bars chokeholds in updated use-of-force policy
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is limiting its use of no-knock warrants and banning chokeholds in its activities as part of its updated use-of-force policy. DHS said in a release Tuesday that it adjusted its policies to be in line with an executive order that President Biden issued in May that requires the department to meet or exceed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) guidance on use of force.
Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made.
New York Times editorial board presses Durbin to end Senate ‘blue slip’ judicial vetoes
The New York Times editorial board is calling on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to reform the Senate’s “blue slip” tradition whereby a senator can block a federal judicial nominee appointed to a court in his or her home state as a matter of senatorial courtesy.
Vaccine litigation lingers after lifting of military mandate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appeals court judges closely questioned a Biden administration attorney Monday on the consequences military personnel might face for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations, even though Biden’s vaccine mandate for military personnel has been rescinded. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel...
Democrats have a ‘messaging problem’ with voters, despite accomplishments
Senate Democrats are having trouble getting their message across to voters heading into the 2024 election cycle, when they will have to defend 23 seats. They say they plan to run on their accomplishments in the last Congress. But that may be a problem: A large majority of voters across the country say President Biden hasn’t gotten a lot done.
Asa Hutchinson eyes April for 2024 decision
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said in a new interview that he’ll likely make his decision on a potential White House run in 2024 by April. In an interview with CBS News published Monday, Hutchinson told congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that “probably April” will be the best time for him to announce his potential presidential candidacy.
Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union
President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today.
Biden has work to do with State of the Union
President Biden is expected to use his State of the Union address as a launching pad for a likely reelection announcement in the coming weeks, but a batch of new polls show he still has work to do to convince voters that he deserves a second term. Biden is likely...
GOP, Democrats clash on parental involvement, LGBTQ students at year’s first Education hearing
House Republicans and Democrats traded barbs Wednesday over parental involvement in schools and curriculums, a hot-button topic that has become one of the leading fronts in the culture wars. During the year’s first House Education and Workforce Committee hearing, titled “American Education in Crisis,” Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) said one...
DeSantis leads Trump in head-to-head match-up: poll
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) holds a 9-point lead over former President Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up in the 2024 Republican primary, according to a new poll. DeSantis, who is seen as one of the main possible competitors to Trump in his bid to return to the White House, garnered 49 percent support against Trump in the survey by the conservative Club for Growth.
