Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin

Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Eager to Make an Impact Recruiting Linebackers to Ohio State, Edwin Spillman to Visit Columbus This Spring
Of the coaches who spoke with the Ohio State media contingent on Wednesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a bigger smile than James Laurinaitis. The former Ohio State linebacker joined the Buckeyes’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant at the end of January, and has already set a goal for himself of being “the best linebacker coach in the country.”
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football
As Kamryn Babb looks back on his five years as an Ohio State football player, the former Buckeye is filled with gratitude and has no regrets. Babb battled through knee injuries throughout his Ohio State career and finished his career with only one catch. But he says that one catch – a touchdown last season against Indiana that brought national recognition to his story of perseverance through four torn ACLs – was worth all the adversity he had to overcome.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Tennis Teams Dominate Ranked Slate, Men's Lacrosse Breaks in Its New Stadium and the Hockey Teams Split With Top-10 Foes
The first week of February was full of dominant performances from Ohio State's Olympic sports. In this edition of Around the Oval, Eleven Warriors' one-stop shop for coverage of Ohio State's Olympic sports programs, we offer a rundown of the past seven days for men’s and women’s tennis, men's and women’s ice hockey, wrestling and some news and notes on several other teams.
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh Named One of Top 10 Candidates For 2023 Julius Erving Award Given to Nation's Best Small Forward
Brice Sensabaugh's stellar freshman campaign has garnered consideration for a national accolade. The first-year Buckeye forward was named one of the top 10 candidates for the 2023 Julius Erving Award Wednesday, an honor given to the best small forward in the nation. The nine other candidates for this season's award...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says Bruce Thornton Earned Captain Status in Recent Team Revote, Previews Rematch With Northwestern
Chris Holtmann has been adamant that the Buckeyes need more leadership amid the program's recent struggles. To that end, Holtmann held a revote for Ohio State's captains over the last few days. Justice Sueing, Zed Key and Isaac Likekele began the year as the three captains for the Buckeye basketball team, but Holtmann said Monday that freshman guard Bruce Thornton now officially has that status following the recent vote.
Eleven Warriors
How Much Remaining Eligibility Each Ohio State Scholarship Player Has Entering the 2023 Season
Now that we know which players are returning to Ohio State and which Buckeyes are moving on, it’s time to take a look at how much eligibility every Buckeye has left entering the 2023 season. Because the NCAA gave all players who were in college in 2020 an extra...
Eleven Warriors
Larry Johnson Wants Jack Sawyer, Caden Curry to Refine Skills at One Position Rather Than Splitting Time at Jack and Defensive End
Jack Sawyer saw the field nearly twice as much in 2022 as he did as a true freshman. But not all of those snaps came at the traditional defensive end position he was recruited to Ohio State to play. The implementation of Jim Knowles’ hybrid defensive end/linebacker position was oft-discussed...
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
sciotopost.com
Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High
OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
dayton247now.com
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
cwcolumbus.com
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison
On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
Legendary restaurant to close after 40 years in business – how it plans to ‘go out with a bang’
A BELOVED restaurant is set to close after more than 40 years in business and it plans to go out with a bang. The 94th Aero Squadron restaurant announced that its doors will close in June for the final time. After 43 years, the Columbus, Ohio eatery announced on its...
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
