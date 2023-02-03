ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Eager to Make an Impact Recruiting Linebackers to Ohio State, Edwin Spillman to Visit Columbus This Spring

Of the coaches who spoke with the Ohio State media contingent on Wednesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a bigger smile than James Laurinaitis. The former Ohio State linebacker joined the Buckeyes’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant at the end of January, and has already set a goal for himself of being “the best linebacker coach in the country.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football

As Kamryn Babb looks back on his five years as an Ohio State football player, the former Buckeye is filled with gratitude and has no regrets. Babb battled through knee injuries throughout his Ohio State career and finished his career with only one catch. But he says that one catch – a touchdown last season against Indiana that brought national recognition to his story of perseverance through four torn ACLs – was worth all the adversity he had to overcome.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Tennis Teams Dominate Ranked Slate, Men's Lacrosse Breaks in Its New Stadium and the Hockey Teams Split With Top-10 Foes

The first week of February was full of dominant performances from Ohio State's Olympic sports. In this edition of Around the Oval, Eleven Warriors' one-stop shop for coverage of Ohio State's Olympic sports programs, we offer a rundown of the past seven days for men’s and women’s tennis, men's and women’s ice hockey, wrestling and some news and notes on several other teams.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says Bruce Thornton Earned Captain Status in Recent Team Revote, Previews Rematch With Northwestern

Chris Holtmann has been adamant that the Buckeyes need more leadership amid the program's recent struggles. To that end, Holtmann held a revote for Ohio State's captains over the last few days. Justice Sueing, Zed Key and Isaac Likekele began the year as the three captains for the Buckeye basketball team, but Holtmann said Monday that freshman guard Bruce Thornton now officially has that status following the recent vote.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High

OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
PICKERINGTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison

On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
MADISON, WI
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy