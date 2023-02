BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points as Campbell beat High Point 82-66 on Wednesday night. Dell’Orso also added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-14, 6-7 Big South Conference). Jay Pal scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Ricky Clemons shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

BUIES CREEK, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO