Huntington Christian School (Huntington Beach) student Miller Ruiz’s winning name was selected from nearly 2,000 entries submitted by K-12 students across the state. In recognition of his winning suggestion, Miller will receive a laptop, a $500 gift card, a $500 gift card for their teacher’s classroom, T-shirts, and a visit from Safety Sam. The mascot will educate Californians on the importance of moving over a lane or slowing down when they see his orange friends and highway workers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO