scvnews.com
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
scvnews.com
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down...
scvnews.com
SCV Teachers Encouraged to Apply for California Credit Union Grant
California Credit Union invites all Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program. The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or credit union...
scvnews.com
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center. The SCV Chamber, founded in 1923 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Business Choice Awards...
scvnews.com
March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration
Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
scvnews.com
Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year. Nominated for 2023 SCV Man of the Year, with nominating nonprofit are:. Alexander Hafizi, Circle of Hope; Bradley Grose, Santa...
scvnews.com
‘CSI,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Among 12 Productions Currently Filming in SCV
NCIS – television show. The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
scvnews.com
After Three-Year Hiatus, St. Francis Dam Tour Returns
After a three-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history by bringing back its renowned St. Francis Dam lecture and bus tour/hike at the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
scvnews.com
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita. The city...
scvnews.com
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
scvnews.com
Caltrans Introduces Safety Sam to Promote Traffic Safety
Huntington Christian School (Huntington Beach) student Miller Ruiz’s winning name was selected from nearly 2,000 entries submitted by K-12 students across the state. In recognition of his winning suggestion, Miller will receive a laptop, a $500 gift card, a $500 gift card for their teacher’s classroom, T-shirts, and a visit from Safety Sam. The mascot will educate Californians on the importance of moving over a lane or slowing down when they see his orange friends and highway workers.
