ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs

“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Teachers Encouraged to Apply for California Credit Union Grant

California Credit Union invites all Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program. The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or credit union...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center. The SCV Chamber, founded in 1923 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Business Choice Awards...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year

The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year. Nominated for 2023 SCV Man of the Year, with nominating nonprofit are:. Alexander Hafizi, Circle of Hope; Bradley Grose, Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

‘CSI,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Among 12 Productions Currently Filming in SCV

NCIS – television show. The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

After Three-Year Hiatus, St. Francis Dam Tour Returns

After a three-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history by bringing back its renowned St. Francis Dam lecture and bus tour/hike at the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner

American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita. The city...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Caltrans Introduces Safety Sam to Promote Traffic Safety

Huntington Christian School (Huntington Beach) student Miller Ruiz’s winning name was selected from nearly 2,000 entries submitted by K-12 students across the state. In recognition of his winning suggestion, Miller will receive a laptop, a $500 gift card, a $500 gift card for their teacher’s classroom, T-shirts, and a visit from Safety Sam. The mascot will educate Californians on the importance of moving over a lane or slowing down when they see his orange friends and highway workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy