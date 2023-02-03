Read full article on original website
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Some Triad school districts looking to move up school start date
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's a bill in the state legislature that would significantly impact when some kids go back to school this fall. It would allow several districts, five of them in our area to start as early as August 10. WFMY News 2's Itinease Mcmiller has a...
14-year-old dead after North Church Street shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have identified the people of interest involved in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. They said they are not looking for additional people at this time. The shooting happened on North Church Street just after 5 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at...
Crash involving city bus reported in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city bus was involved in a crash in Greensboro on Monday night. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Yanceyville Street around 7 p.m. “According to video obtained from the bus, a Kia sedan failed to stop and was pushed by the bus into a utility pole causing local power […]
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Building fire under control in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Driver captures video of Guilford County school bus running off road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150. The driver had to make a sharp correction to get back on the pavement. Michael Sbihli watched the bus cross the center line and swerve for more […]
Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
Crash on Salem Parkway temporarily closes part of US-421 S in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The wreck has since cleared. A crash is causing significant traffic delays in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened on US-421 south on Salem Parkway near US-52. NCDOT says a portion of the road is expected to be...
thestokesnews.com
Long line at weekend food distribution
Second Harvest employee Jenny Moore handed out bottled drinks in Danbury Saturday morning. Second Harvest provided fresh fruit to cars who drove through the community distribution. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News. Stokes County caseworkers Jennifer McHone and Crystal Burrow pitched in to help at the community food distribution on...
wschronicle.com
City Council approves masterplans for Dreamland Park and Columbia Heights
The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a resolution that is designed to serve as a guide for future development in Dreamland Park and Columbia Heights, two neighborhoods located in East Winston. The city has been working with Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County and North Carolina A&T State University (NCATSU) on the plans since 2019.
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
Randolph County man bags $1 million lottery prize
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Donah Wright took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. Wright had to make a decision. He could choose to get...
North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
WXII 12
Black Business Summit connects entrepreneurs with resources to keep local businesses thriving in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need. A Black business summit held in Winston-Salem Friday aimed to do just that. The event focused on letting small-business owners and prospective small-business owners find ways to access capital in our community, an imperative part of starting a business.
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
