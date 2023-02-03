ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash involving city bus reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city bus was involved in a crash in Greensboro on Monday night. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Yanceyville Street around 7 p.m. “According to video obtained from the bus, a Kia sedan failed to stop and was pushed by the bus into a utility pole causing local power […]
GREENSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Building fire under control in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Long line at weekend food distribution

Second Harvest employee Jenny Moore handed out bottled drinks in Danbury Saturday morning. Second Harvest provided fresh fruit to cars who drove through the community distribution. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News. Stokes County caseworkers Jennifer McHone and Crystal Burrow pitched in to help at the community food distribution on...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

City Council approves masterplans for Dreamland Park and Columbia Heights

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a resolution that is designed to serve as a guide for future development in Dreamland Park and Columbia Heights, two neighborhoods located in East Winston. The city has been working with Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County and North Carolina A&T State University (NCATSU) on the plans since 2019.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
GREENSBORO, NC
