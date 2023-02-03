This week in Iowa politics | Senate passes 3 percent increase in state funding for schools, house expected to vote next week

Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa lawmakers move forward with caps for pain and suffering awards in liability lawsuits
An Iowa City jury awarded a local couple $98 million in damages last November because of negligence by a doctor at the OBGYN Associates of Iowa City after a physician hurt a newborn with improper use of medical tools during delivery. The verdict, handed down after a two-week trial in...
Daily Iowan
Reynolds signs $107 million for public school aid into law
Iowa school districts will receive a 3 percent funding boost, about $107 million, in state aid. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the increase into law Tuesday, which will total state funding to $3.9 billion — almost half of the state’s annual budget expenditures. The bill, Senate File 192, was...
Daily Iowan
COGS union to participate in first-ever Iowa Troublemakers School
The University of Iowa Campaign to Organize Graduate Students union is bringing the first Iowa Labor Notes Troublemakers School to campus. The event will bring together union members, labor activists, and local officers from across Iowa on April 22, according to the announcement. The Troublemakers School will serve as a networking event to inspire unionizers and activists.
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy
Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
Daily Iowan
Editorial | DI Editorial Board on School Choice
Every child and teenager deserves a quality education. On Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act into law. Once fully implemented, K-12 students will be eligible to receive $7,600 in state tax dollars for private education, no matter their income level. This will cost an estimated $345 million annually.
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
