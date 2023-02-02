Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Why Won’t SFPD Turn Over Its Assault Weapons Records to This Group?
A Quaker group is suing the San Francisco Police Department for not providing records about the purchase and deployment of military-style weapons, the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) announced Monday. The group alleges the department is “illegally withholding public records in their entirety” in direct violation of the California Public...
2 wounded in separate weekend stabbings in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were wounded in separate stabbings Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said Monday. Officers responded at 3 a.m. to Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street where a 29-year-old man was stabbed with an "edged weapon." A half hour earlier, a 57-year-old man was stabbed at a bus stop at the 16th and Mission streets, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to live, police said.
sfstandard.com
Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar
A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
SFPD failed to disclose records on military-style weapons, lawsuit alleges
In a lawsuit served last week, the San Francisco Police Department was accused of ignoring a public records request about its military-style weapons for 15 months. The records request and subsequent lawsuit were filed by the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization that opposes police militarization. By law, the police should have either provided the records, or an explanation for any delay, within 10 days of the October, 2021, request.
Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
thesfnews.com
Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
San Pablo police release video evidence in 2020 shooting of Shawn Tillis; $50,000 reward offered
SAN PABLO -- Police in San Pablo on Monday asked for the public's help solving a 2020 homicide as they released new video evidence in the case and announced a $50,000 reward.Police are continuing their investigation into the June 12, 2020 fatal shooting of 27-year old Shawn Tillis. Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 3 a.m. that morning on the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard. Arriving officers found Tills shot multiple times in his vehicle. They attempted life-saving measures to revive the wounded man, but he died at the scene.No other victims were located and detectives investigating...
climaterwc.com
Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos
In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
sfstandard.com
The Confounding Life of the Woman Seeking To Heal San Francisco’s Wounds
It was around midnight on a spring day in 1989 when two carloads of men sprayed bullets into a crowd of young people hanging out in front of the Bayview Opera House, wounding nine and killing two. The shootings in San Francisco’s historically African American neighborhood shocked the city and...
SFist
SFPD Toots Own Horn For Finally Making Three Arrests For Stolen-Item Vending on Mission Street
We now have three arrests of people allegedly selling clearly shoplifted goods on Mission Street, but the methods used make one wonder why we didn’t start doing this months or years ago. Rampant vending in the Mission was never a notable issue until the practice exploded in 2021, which...
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
NBC Bay Area
BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions
A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
KRON4
13 suspected human traffickers arrested by Contra Costa County task force
(BCN) — The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 13 people over five days last month, during a statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said, as part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, county task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking operations in the county from Jan. 23 through Jan. 28.
Sunnyvale man arrested in connection with violent San Jose kidnapping
SAN JOSE -- A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in the violent kidnapping and attempted robbery of a female associate as she walked near John Mise Park in West San Jose.San Jose police said Zhanfang Xu of Sunnyvale has been booked into Santa Clara County jail on counts that included kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators said the attack took place at approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 10th. The suspect -- identified as Xu -- approached the adult female victim from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced the victim to walk to a nearby...
Santa Rita Jail inmate dies in custody, sheriff's office investigating
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The in-custody death of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail is being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from Alameda County. Charles Johnson, 45, suffered a medical emergency at the jail and was transported to Stanford Health Care — ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton. […]
Threat reported at SF middle school
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Roosevelt Middle School will take extra steps to keep its students and faculty safe after a threat was reported for Tuesday, according to letters sent to parents that were obtained by KRON4. A letter sent out on Sunday said that the San Francisco Police Department informed school administration about the threat, […]
SFPD arrest man suspected of firing blank rounds inside synagogue, bringing gun into theater
SFPD and the FBI had been searching for the suspect, who allegedly fired off several blank rounds at a Jewish synagogue and also entered a theater with a gun.
KTVU FOX 2
Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
