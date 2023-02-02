SAN PABLO -- Police in San Pablo on Monday asked for the public's help solving a 2020 homicide as they released new video evidence in the case and announced a $50,000 reward.Police are continuing their investigation into the June 12, 2020 fatal shooting of 27-year old Shawn Tillis. Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 3 a.m. that morning on the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard. Arriving officers found Tills shot multiple times in his vehicle. They attempted life-saving measures to revive the wounded man, but he died at the scene.No other victims were located and detectives investigating...

