Humble, TX

Lansing Daily

Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest

The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father's arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with "injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court," a few days after the
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 charged after Houston man shot to death while walking on sidewalk

HOUSTON - Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston. According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address

HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Missing 14-year-old found shot to death in Houston

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a missing 14-year-old male was recently found shot to death nearly a month before his 15th birthday. In a Facebook post, Texas EquuSearch said Carlos Lugo went missing on Jan. 21 and was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell Road.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Deputies warn residents of NW Harris Co. neighborhood to lock doors after man shot while taking out trash

HOUSTON — Residents near a northwest Harris County neighborhood are being told to lock their doors after a man was shot while taking out the trash, according to officials. The Harris Count Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Darlington Meadow Court in a neighborhood just west of the Hardy Toll Road. They said the victim was putting trash bins out when he was shot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Mother and Boyfriend Accused of Abuse as 3-Year-Old Lay in Coma

A 3-year-old boy is in a Houston, Texas, hospital fighting for his life in a coma after being severely beaten, according to reports. Little Nehemiah is suffering from severe malnourishment, a burn on his head, bruising to his entire body, liver lacerations, bruised lungs, and broken ribs, his great aunt, Emma Schiefer, said. Schiefer said that
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Another person dies in Harris County jail

A 31-year-old man died in Harris County Jail earlier this month — marking the third person to die while in custody this year and prompting community members to demand the Houston Police Department expedite evidence processing in order to alleviate overcrowding in the jail. Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, was...
HOUSTON, TX
