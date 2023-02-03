Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discover the Top Three Must-See Destinations in the Houston Area for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Lansing Daily
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Man pleads guilty to shooting 11-year-old girl while driving along Grand Parkway
HOUSTON — A Harris County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2021 shooting of an 11-year-old girl while driving along the Grand Parkway. Juliet Davis, who is now 13 years old, and her family were in court for the sentencing of this case. This young rodeo barrel racer was nervous to face the man that changed her life forever.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
KHOU
Man pleads guilty to shooting teenager while driving on Houston freeway
Juliet Davis had to undergo four surgeries after being shot while headed home from a dance recital. Max Meyers has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
KSAT 12
Dating app encounter turns into deadly botched robbery after victim shoots woman’s boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON – A dating app encounter in Houston turned deadly this week after a couple allegedly tried to rob a man who went to meet up with a woman he met on the online platform. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 23-year-old man went to meet up with...
K-9 officer helps catch 2 men who broke into house, assaulted woman in front of children, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A K-9 officer helped catch two home invasion suspects on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Three men broke into a home on Tucumcari Drive in Ponderosa Forest and demanded money from a woman who was inside with her children, authorities said.
One year later: Still no arrests after Ashanti Grant shot in suspected road rage
HOUSTON — It's been one year since Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot in what police believe was a case of road rage and still, no arrests have been made. EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired April 2022. She spent two months in a coma and has had to...
HPD reopens 4 cases involving dead babies that went cold between 1981 and 2005
HOUSTON — Investigators at the Houston Police Department are hoping to shed light on a few heartbreaking cold cases involving unidentified babies. Detectives are hoping new technology, like genealogy, will help give the babies names. 1981. The first case that's being reopened is from the 80s. A baby was...
HCSO: Man killed, girlfriend detained after botched robbery at N. Harris County apartment complex
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death after investigators said he and his girlfriend attempted to rob another man in north Harris County. It happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m. at La Esencia Apartments on North Vista Drive near I-45. Investigators said the man and his...
fox26houston.com
3 charged after Houston man shot to death while walking on sidewalk
HOUSTON - Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston. According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address
HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
Missing 14-year-old found shot to death in Houston
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a missing 14-year-old male was recently found shot to death nearly a month before his 15th birthday. In a Facebook post, Texas EquuSearch said Carlos Lugo went missing on Jan. 21 and was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell Road.
Deputies warn residents of NW Harris Co. neighborhood to lock doors after man shot while taking out trash
HOUSTON — Residents near a northwest Harris County neighborhood are being told to lock their doors after a man was shot while taking out the trash, according to officials. The Harris Count Precinct 4 Constable’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Darlington Meadow Court in a neighborhood just west of the Hardy Toll Road. They said the victim was putting trash bins out when he was shot.
fox26houston.com
19-year-old accused robber, who caused lockdown at southwest side high school, free from jail on bond
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District doesn't want to say if it has a policy regarding students out of jail on bond. Apparently, the district has no idea how many students might fall into that category. Parents wanted to know how 19-year-old Mahamoudou Sylla was able to run into...
'Anything could've happened' | Mother distraught after 7-year-old daughter dropped off at wrong bus stop
HOUSTON — What happened Monday afternoon may have frightened Monsharda Wells even more than her 7-year-old daughter. “I was devastated," Wells said. "My heart dropped.”. Wells assumed that Brylei, a Heflin Elementary School first-grader, got dropped off at home until she said she got a call from her daughter's father.
KHOU
Harris County jailer now charged with manslaughter in death of inmate
Eric Morales turned himself in on Monday in the death of Jaquaree Simmons. Morales is charged with manslaughter.
Still no answers 1 year after man was shot to death in his family's driveway by plain-clothes HPD officers
HOUSTON — It has been one year since Charion Lockett, 27, was shot to death by plain-clothes officers in front of his family's north Houston home and his family members said they still have a lot of unanswered questions. On Feb. 7, 2022, Houston police officers in unmarked vehicles...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
Lansing Daily
Texas Mother and Boyfriend Accused of Abuse as 3-Year-Old Lay in Coma
A 3-year-old boy is in a Houston, Texas, hospital fighting for his life in a coma after being severely beaten, according to reports. Little Nehemiah is suffering from severe malnourishment, a burn on his head, bruising to his entire body, liver lacerations, bruised lungs, and broken ribs, his great aunt, Emma Schiefer, said. Schiefer said that … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
defendernetwork.com
Another person dies in Harris County jail
A 31-year-old man died in Harris County Jail earlier this month — marking the third person to die while in custody this year and prompting community members to demand the Houston Police Department expedite evidence processing in order to alleviate overcrowding in the jail. Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, was...
KHOU
Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1