Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Alissa Pili Earns Pac-12 Player Of The Week For Utah Women’s Basketball
SALT LAKE CITY – There are few names across any college sport right now that are as hot as Alissa Pili’s. The talented forward was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for Utah women’s basketball this week after making several postseason award lists last week. This...
kslsports.com
Former BYU Basketball Player Celebrates Passing American Citizenship Test
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball standout Jonathan Tavernari needs no introduction to Cougar Nation. His accomplishments, such as Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year, and three-time MWC Champion, are well-documented. But if he crosses paths with Cougar fans in the future, he can proudly say...
kslsports.com
Weber State Falls In Blowout Loss On Road At Northern Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team suffered a blowout loss on the road to the Northern Colorado Bears. The Bears hosted the Wildcats at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado on Monday, February 6. Weber State lost to Northern Colorado, 88-54. It was...
kslsports.com
ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs In On BYU’s First Big 12 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU when weighing in on their first Big 12 schedule. The former National Champion at Alabama and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. “BYU, I think, is very well-equipped to be able...
kslsports.com
Ken Niumatalolo To Speak At BYU Football Coaches Clinic
PROVO, Utah – Ken Niumatalolo will be paying a visit to BYU football during spring practices. The winningest coach in Navy Football history will be speaking at BYU’s Coaches Clinic on March 23. It’s a clinic dedicated to high school football coaches. Last year, BYU had Kansas...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season
PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Excited For Talented Preferred Walk-On Class
PROVO, Utah – Tyler Allgeier, Dax Milne, Dennis Pitta, what did they all have in common in their BYU football careers? All three former stars joined the BYU program as preferred walk-ons. There’s a rich history of preferred walk-ons emerging as stars at BYU. Eighth-year head coach Kalani Sitake...
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
kslsports.com
Tiger Woods, TGR Design To Open 18-Hole Golf Course In Utah
PARK CITY, Utah – Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm, TGR Design, have announced a new Championship 18-hole golf course in Park City, the first of its kind in the Mountain West. The Marcella Club course will be Woods’ tenth course with TGR Design. However, it is...
