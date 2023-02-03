Collaboration of Missoula nonprofits, city and home seller leads to affordable homes

A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO