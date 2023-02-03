Collaboration of Missoula nonprofits, city and home seller leads to affordable homes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Montana's first-ever outdoor bonspiel debuts in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — Curling clubs from Missoula, Helena and Butte came together to throw the state’s first-ever outdoor bonspiel in Philipsburg, attracting teams from across the state and beyond its borders. The 16-team roster filled in less than four minutes after registration opened. The Philipsburg community turned out throughout...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Comments / 0