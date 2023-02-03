Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Deal Further Crowds West
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
Who Is Not Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?
Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all the stars will take the court in Utah. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. That means...
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is ‘Thrilled' LeBron James Broke His NBA Scoring Record: ‘His Winning in No Way Affects My Winning'
The NBA world came to a halt on Tuesday night to honor LeBron James when he became the league's all time leading scorer. On hand in Los Angeles to witness the occasion was NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had held the title for 39 years since dethroning then-champ Wilt Chamberlain in 1984.
Stephen A. Smith: Michael Jordan Greatest Scorer Ever, Not LeBron James
Stephen A. Smith: Jordan greatest scorer ever, not LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And this milestone has kicked into gear another round of NBA's Greatest Of All Time debate, LeBron...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Intrigued by Potential Opportunities as Trade Deadline Nears
Kane intrigued by potential opportunities as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break on Sunday feeling mentally and physically recharged. It was some much-needed time off for everyone, especially during the dog days of the season. Patrick Kane...
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game
Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
LeBron James Offers His Personal Contention on the GOAT Debate
LeBron James offers his take on the GOAT debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As LeBron James' nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, the GOAT debate has made its way back into conversations. Who is the greatest player in NBA history?. James delivered his take during an exclusive...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Ducks in OT for First Time Since 2018
10 observations: Hawks lose to Ducks for first time since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Tuesday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks suffered their first loss against Anaheim since...
Bulls Still Plan to Keep Core Intact as NBA Trade Deadline Nears
Why Bulls are expected to keep LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas established his expectations for the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 season back in September on the eve of training camp. “We have to do better than last year,” Karnišovas...
Jaylon Johnson Is ‘Believer' That Justin Fields Is Bears' Franchise QB
PHOENIX -- As a star cornerback, Jaylon Johnson is always aware of what's going on around him, both on and off the field. Johnson has heard the chatter surrounding the Bears' upcoming offseason and the conversation or debate about whether or not Justin Fields is the franchise quarterback the Bears need to take the next step toward contention.
Bulls' Andre Drummond, Nikola Vucevic Form Potent 1-2 Punch in Blowout of Spurs
Drummond, Vucevic form potent 1-2 punch in blowout of Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even Andre Drummond can’t believe it. Eleven seasons in the NBA and his stealth trick of hanging back in the backcourt to steal an outlet pass still hasn’t landed on scouting reports.
Roberto Garza Believes Bears Have a ‘Franchise Player' in Fields
Ex-Bears lineman calls Justin Fields 'franchise player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears offensive lineman, Roberto Garza, joked about wishing he could still play for today's Bears team. "I would have liked to play with Justin Fields (laughs)," Garza said to AS. "I think they have the right...
Brittney Griner Absent From USA Camp, But Keeping in Touch
Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
Scottie Pippen Thinks Chicagoans Cheer for Packers, Bucks Too
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green...
Adam Schefter Says Bears Will Get ‘Unbelievable Offers' for No. 1
Schefter: Bears to get 'unbelievable offers' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are due for a lucrative offseason. According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have ownership of a "lottery ticket" and can "cash it in" if they wish to. "I can...
ESPN Redraft Has Bears Landing WR With Second-Round Pick
ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super...
Why Mike Pereira Agrees With Aaron Rodgers' Take on State of NFL Officiating
Why Mike Pereira agrees with Aaron Rodgers’ take on NFL officiating originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL officiating has been under increased criticism in the NFL playoffs, especially on Championship Sunday. According to a premier quarterback and lead officiating analyst, the league itself is partly to blame. During...
