Who Is Not Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all the stars will take the court in Utah. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. That means...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game

Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
CHICAGO, IL
LeBron James Offers His Personal Contention on the GOAT Debate

LeBron James offers his take on the GOAT debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As LeBron James' nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, the GOAT debate has made its way back into conversations. Who is the greatest player in NBA history?. James delivered his take during an exclusive...
Brittney Griner Absent From USA Camp, But Keeping in Touch

Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
ARIZONA STATE
ESPN Redraft Has Bears Landing WR With Second-Round Pick

ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super...
CHICAGO, IL
Why Mike Pereira Agrees With Aaron Rodgers' Take on State of NFL Officiating

Why Mike Pereira agrees with Aaron Rodgers’ take on NFL officiating originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL officiating has been under increased criticism in the NFL playoffs, especially on Championship Sunday. According to a premier quarterback and lead officiating analyst, the league itself is partly to blame. During...
