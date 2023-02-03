ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

No. 23 Florida State women ease by Wake Forest 72-44

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points, Makayla Timpson added 16 points and No. 23 Florida State eased by Wake Forest 72-44 on Thursday night.

Florida State pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Wake Forest 21-4. The Demon Deacons were 1-of-17 shooting in the quarter with four turnovers. Erin Howard hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of her nine points in the second quarter. Latson added seven points.

Latson also scored five points during a 7-0 run to open the third quarter for a 25-point lead. Florida State led by as many as 29 points, 60-31, early in the fourth quarter.

Florida State held Wake Forest to 26% shooting and out-rebounded the Demon Deacons 51-32.

Valencia Myers added 12 points in 17 minutes for Florida State (20-5, 9-3 ACC), which plays at Miami on Feb. 9. Sara Bejedi, averaging 11.6 points per game, was 0 of 8 from the field and finished with four points.

Jewel Spear led Wake Forest (13-10, 4-8) with 11 points. Elise Williams had nine points and seven steals.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Girard, Mintz help Syracuse beat Florida State 76-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Girard III scored 26 points, Jesse Edwards had his 10th double-double of the season and Judah Mintz scored 14 of his 16 in the final 13 minutes as Syracuse beat Florida State 76-67 Wednesday night. Edwards finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Mintz added five assists. Girard made 9 of 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Chris Bell added 10 points for Syracuse (15-10, 8-6 ACC). Mintz converted a three-point play, Bell followed with a 3-pointer and, after Chandler Jackson hit a jumper to give FSU a 56-55 lead with 9:24 to play, Mintz converted another three-point play eight seconds later that sparked a 10-0 run and Syracuse led the rest of the way. Girard made a jumper and Mintz added a jumper and a layup before Girard made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 65-56 with seven minutes left. Matthew Cleveland threw down a fast-break dunk to pull the Seminoles within four points with 3:06 to go but Mintz answered with a layup 14 seconds later and they got no closer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

North Carolina A&T defeats Elon 66-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Watson and Love Bettis each scored 20 points as North Carolina A&T beat Elon 66-61 on Wednesday night. Watson added seven rebounds for the Aggies (12-14, 7-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Kam Woods shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. Torrence Watson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Phoenix (5-20, 3-9). Elon also got 12 points and four assists from Sean Halloran. In addition, Max Mackinnon finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. ___
ELON, NC
The Associated Press

Dell'Orso's 26 lead Campbell past High Point 82-66

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points as Campbell beat High Point 82-66 on Wednesday night. Dell’Orso also added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-14, 6-7 Big South Conference). Jay Pal scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Ricky Clemons shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. Bryson Childress led the Panthers (11-14, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. High Point also got 12 points, two steals and two blocks from Zach Austin. Jaden House also had 12 points. ___
HIGH POINT, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy