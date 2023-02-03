MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s game at Illinois has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program. The teams were scheduled to play Tuesday. They will meet on Feb. 20 instead. Minnesota’s announcement did not specify how many players would have been unable to play. The Gophers had only eight available scholarship players for their last game when they lost 81-46 to Maryland. The game will be rescheduled by the Big Ten with input from both schools. Minnesota is next scheduled to host Iowa this Sunday. Illinois will host No. 24 Rutgers this Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO