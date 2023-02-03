ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.

