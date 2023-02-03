ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 75 years, the Deery family has announced the close of the Rockford Speedway. Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery shared the announcement Tuesday on the speedway’s website along with a schedule for the “Finale at Rockford” Last Lap Season. The March through November program includes several “last-time” motorsports and community events.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport Middle School puts on first musical in school history

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport middle school is making history and showing its appreciation for the arts by putting on its first musical. “I am Moana of Motunui. You will board upon by boat, sail across the sea and restore the heart of tafiti,” said Alliyah Williams who plays Moana.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford airport welcomes Menzies Aviation to International Cargo Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) made a big announcement Wednesday about a new tenant at its International Cargo Center. Menzies Aviation will expand operations to Building 3 of the International Cargo Center at RFD. The 50,000-square-foot will allow Menzies to provide cargo and freighter handling services to chartered and scheduled flights.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford School District takes steps to improve building security

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the number of attacks on U.S schools rises, school leaders try to find every way possible to protect students. While they can’t pass laws or write bills to make these places safer, they say they can change locally, by freeing up more money for security.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Second results of Chemtool survey released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dawn Davis-Brown and 20 other Rockford-area real estate agents have come together and addressed about 100 cards and letters to residents of area senior living facilities. By Feb. 14, that number could reach 1,000. The cards remind seniors that while they may be living away from...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Johnathon Sams, 41, of Rockford was found dead Tuesday after his vehicle was caught under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Sams, the only occupant of his vehicle, was...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police investigate 5 car crash, possible shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least five vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday at Charles Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford. 23 News reporter Conor Hollingsworth is live at the scene of the crash:. Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

15 treated at local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department dispatched to a local business Tuesday for a hazardous materials investigation. First responders arrived just before noon at 6020 Cessna Dr. in Rockford for a medical call. Several workers suffered minor breathing issues after a dry powdered chemical was accidentally released from...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police search for Rockford man, charged with aggravated DUI in fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is wanted Wednesday after charges were handed down connected to a fatal crash in January 2023. Joseph Koenig, 32, faces six counts of aggravated DUI involving death and driving under the influence of drugs. Anyone with information about Koenig can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere approves development of first dispensary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of murals will have their first ever dispensary after council members approve the development of Heartland leaf, a highland park based dispensary. “It’s a good thing for our city. It’s obviously going to be a huge source of revenue that we desperately need,” said...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue. Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. 23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man arrested for reckless homicide charge in 2022 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 64-year-old man is in custody for reckless homicide charges filed in December 2022. Larry Webb was arrested Monday, Feb. 6 in connection with a three-vehicle crash on September 5, 2022. Police say the crash happened during a high-speed street race crash on W. Jefferson Street in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend caused Rockford police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that he was driving down Prospect Street with two others when his vehicle was rear-ended, and the car that hit him parked behind him.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out. Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy