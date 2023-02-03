Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing another Illinois locationKristen WaltersAlgonquin, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Related
WIFR
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 75 years, the Deery family has announced the close of the Rockford Speedway. Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery shared the announcement Tuesday on the speedway’s website along with a schedule for the “Finale at Rockford” Last Lap Season. The March through November program includes several “last-time” motorsports and community events.
WIFR
Freeport Middle School puts on first musical in school history
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport middle school is making history and showing its appreciation for the arts by putting on its first musical. “I am Moana of Motunui. You will board upon by boat, sail across the sea and restore the heart of tafiti,” said Alliyah Williams who plays Moana.
WIFR
Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
WIFR
Rockford airport welcomes Menzies Aviation to International Cargo Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) made a big announcement Wednesday about a new tenant at its International Cargo Center. Menzies Aviation will expand operations to Building 3 of the International Cargo Center at RFD. The 50,000-square-foot will allow Menzies to provide cargo and freighter handling services to chartered and scheduled flights.
WIFR
Rockford School District takes steps to improve building security
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the number of attacks on U.S schools rises, school leaders try to find every way possible to protect students. While they can’t pass laws or write bills to make these places safer, they say they can change locally, by freeing up more money for security.
WIFR
Second results of Chemtool survey released
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.
WIFR
Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dawn Davis-Brown and 20 other Rockford-area real estate agents have come together and addressed about 100 cards and letters to residents of area senior living facilities. By Feb. 14, that number could reach 1,000. The cards remind seniors that while they may be living away from...
WIFR
41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Johnathon Sams, 41, of Rockford was found dead Tuesday after his vehicle was caught under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Sams, the only occupant of his vehicle, was...
WIFR
Two Rockford teens charged with multiple weapon offenses after shots fired on Sunday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers arrived on the scene in the 1600 block on 9th street on the morning of February 5, 2023 after reports of shots fired. They found multiple shell casings lying in the street. Just a few minutes later, officers found two 15-year-old teenagers along with locating...
WIFR
Police investigate 5 car crash, possible shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least five vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday at Charles Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford. 23 News reporter Conor Hollingsworth is live at the scene of the crash:. Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible...
WIFR
Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw outside Rockford food and liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old woman is still recovering after a shooting in the parking lot of N & N Food and Liquor on West State Street on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Members of law enforcement say they were told the woman was opening her car door when two...
WIFR
Rockford man set to open Mama Lisa’s Groceries on Broadway in honor of his mom
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The old Gray’s IGA Food building on Broadway, which has stood abandoned since 2018 finally opens its doors again as a new grocery store offering a variety of food. The east side of Rockford is making it easier for residents to get groceries by being...
WIFR
15 treated at local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department dispatched to a local business Tuesday for a hazardous materials investigation. First responders arrived just before noon at 6020 Cessna Dr. in Rockford for a medical call. Several workers suffered minor breathing issues after a dry powdered chemical was accidentally released from...
WIFR
Police search for Rockford man, charged with aggravated DUI in fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is wanted Wednesday after charges were handed down connected to a fatal crash in January 2023. Joseph Koenig, 32, faces six counts of aggravated DUI involving death and driving under the influence of drugs. Anyone with information about Koenig can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.
WIFR
Belvidere approves development of first dispensary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of murals will have their first ever dispensary after council members approve the development of Heartland leaf, a highland park based dispensary. “It’s a good thing for our city. It’s obviously going to be a huge source of revenue that we desperately need,” said...
WIFR
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue. Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. 23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County...
WIFR
Man arrested for reckless homicide charge in 2022 crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 64-year-old man is in custody for reckless homicide charges filed in December 2022. Larry Webb was arrested Monday, Feb. 6 in connection with a three-vehicle crash on September 5, 2022. Police say the crash happened during a high-speed street race crash on W. Jefferson Street in Rockford.
WIFR
Police search for suspects after Freeport residence hit by gunfire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for any tips Tuesday after what is believed to be a targeted shooting in Freeport. Officers dispatched just after 9 p.m. Monday to a home in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue to investigate. Police found bullet holes in the residence and...
WIFR
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend caused Rockford police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that he was driving down Prospect Street with two others when his vehicle was rear-ended, and the car that hit him parked behind him.
WIFR
Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out. Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and...
Comments / 0