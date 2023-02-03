ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Target shooting puts focus on Nebraska gun laws, mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. Joseph Jones’ family had tried to take guns away from him multiple times. But because...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

33rd and Ames murder suspect makes court appearance

Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 3 hours ago. After a Nebraska man fell behind on property taxes, questions have been raised over...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Car thief faces Sarpy County judge

The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Omaha's Durham...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on several warrants is in custody following a standoff with authorities in northeast Lincoln Wednesday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the Metro Fugitive Task Force learned 37-year-old David Barrett, who is wanted on seven warrants in Gage County, was staying in a camper near 58th and Holdrege. Deputies responded to the area around 8 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

19-year-old man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A defendant in an attack on a Sarpy County family with fireworks pleads no contest to assault. Maddix Foss is the youngest of the three adults accused in the attack. The now-19-year-old man appeared in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, which could get him 1-50 years.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial. Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

"Let Them Grow" bill debates gender-affirming care for children

A statue of Omaha chief Big Elk is now on display at a downtown Omaha art studio. A new project approved by the Omaha City Council aims to improve wastewater processing in the area around the Papio Creek treatment plant in Bellevue. Nebraska health leaders call for policy to aid...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced. George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community. According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Rusty's 3 Day Forecast

Project Harmony hosts "Healing Together" Project Harmony hosted "Healing Together", aimed at lending the community support following traumatic events. Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted customers Monday that were limiting online debit card transactions to one per day in an attempt to stop widespread fraudulent charges. “In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed,” a CFCU statement...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites

With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. A suspected car thief had a bond hearing in Sarpy County court Tuesday. Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Durham Museum is restoring its historic ceilings. Partnership helps rebuild...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rising costs for basic services proving painful for rural Iowa towns

RANDOLPH, Iowa (WOWT) - Sunset is normally peaceful in the Fremont County locale of Randolph. Then a hornet’s nest showed up in local mailboxes. The city’s monthly bill, the largest portion of which is water, was higher than the 189 residents had seen before. In Troy Housh’s case, it was more than double.
RANDOLPH, IA

