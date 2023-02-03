Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Lincoln man's probation revoked, sentenced to 180 days in Cass Co., Neb. Jail
A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Bryan High School today. Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar. Updated: 1 hour ago. Omaha fire crews responded...
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting puts focus on Nebraska gun laws, mental health
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. Joseph Jones’ family had tried to take guns away from him multiple times. But because...
WOWT
Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
WOWT
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
WOWT
33rd and Ames murder suspect makes court appearance
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 3 hours ago. After a Nebraska man fell behind on property taxes, questions have been raised over...
WOWT
Car thief faces Sarpy County judge
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Omaha's Durham...
WOWT
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on several warrants is in custody following a standoff with authorities in northeast Lincoln Wednesday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the Metro Fugitive Task Force learned 37-year-old David Barrett, who is wanted on seven warrants in Gage County, was staying in a camper near 58th and Holdrege. Deputies responded to the area around 8 a.m.
WOWT
19-year-old man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A defendant in an attack on a Sarpy County family with fireworks pleads no contest to assault. Maddix Foss is the youngest of the three adults accused in the attack. The now-19-year-old man appeared in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, which could get him 1-50 years.
WOWT
Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial. Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
WOWT
"Let Them Grow" bill debates gender-affirming care for children
A statue of Omaha chief Big Elk is now on display at a downtown Omaha art studio. A new project approved by the Omaha City Council aims to improve wastewater processing in the area around the Papio Creek treatment plant in Bellevue. Nebraska health leaders call for policy to aid...
WOWT
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
WOWT
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services. NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to 15 years for selling fentanyl, leading to overdose
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced. George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community. According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln...
WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
WOWT
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Project Harmony hosts "Healing Together" Project Harmony hosted "Healing Together", aimed at lending the community support following traumatic events. Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders.
WOWT
Omaha man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in woman’s death at November party
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Formal charges have been filed for the three people arrested in connection with a November shooting at a party that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured seven other people. No bond was allowed for Imhotep Davis who had his preliminary hearing Monday. Douglas County Judge Craig...
WOWT
Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted customers Monday that were limiting online debit card transactions to one per day in an attempt to stop widespread fraudulent charges. “In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed,” a CFCU statement...
WOWT
Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites
With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. A suspected car thief had a bond hearing in Sarpy County court Tuesday. Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Durham Museum is restoring its historic ceilings. Partnership helps rebuild...
WOWT
Rising costs for basic services proving painful for rural Iowa towns
RANDOLPH, Iowa (WOWT) - Sunset is normally peaceful in the Fremont County locale of Randolph. Then a hornet’s nest showed up in local mailboxes. The city’s monthly bill, the largest portion of which is water, was higher than the 189 residents had seen before. In Troy Housh’s case, it was more than double.
Comments / 0