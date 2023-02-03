Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
cbs19news
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
cbs19news
Upcoming 5K supports Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event this weekend will help support families that have children being treated at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville will be holding its Freeze Your Socks Off 5K Walk/Run on Saturday. The event will begin at...
cbs19news
County operations resume after power outage in McIntire Road area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A power outage shut down one of the administrative office buildings for Albemarle County for a time on Wednesday. The outage occurred around 11 a.m., causing Albemarle County to suspend all services provided at the County Office Building on McIntire Road. The outage, which...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Ballet kicks off 2023 season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There really is something for everyone, and we’re really excited to share this with our community,” said Emily Hartka, co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. Charlottesville Ballet is gearing up to start its 2023 ballet season. With a range of performances from love stories...
cbs19news
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
cbs19news
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
cbs19news
Big donation made to Bennett's Village
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation was made toward Bennett’s Village in Pen Park on Tuesday afternoon. The all-inclusive playground was given $7,300 to help begin the first phase of building a tree house on the property. The donation came from 100+ Women Who Care, a group...
cbs19news
Charlottesville crossing guards propose speed cameras at school intersections
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are supposed to slow down in school traffic zones, but it appears that many people are not. Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards are asking for speed cameras at what they call the three most congested and dangerous school crossings. Those crossings are Monticello Avenue...
cbs19news
Warmer temperatures helping to give early start to spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gardeners in Central Virginia says warmer temperatures are causing some plants to start blooming earlier than normal. Norm Carlson, the operation manager at Snow's Garden Center, says that with the temperatures constantly above average, what people should pay attention to is the weather just in case there is a cold snap.
cbs19news
Morsell finds sweet spot with NC State before UVA return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Casey Morsell could not hide the grin on his face when asked about returning to Virginia for the first time on Tuesday night. "I'm looking forward to it, I haven't been there since I transferred, it's been awhile, but I think it's going to be fun," Morsell said, "I'm expecting this group to be ready and just to come out and win."
cbs19news
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
cbs19news
Cavaliers driven by example of last season's NCAA champs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As back-to-back NCAA champions, Lars Tiffany and Virginia thought they knew where the bar was to win another championship last spring, but Maryland showed the Cavaliers otherwise. "We knew it was tough to get back there, the land of great is lonely, to get back...
cbs19news
Shedrick 'stays ready' and delivers Virginia a boost
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The message has remained the same since the preseason, Tony Bennett telling a deep Virginia roster to 'stay ready' and Kadin Shedrick provided the perfect reason why against NC State. "It's a great lesson why you just keep working and you stay ready," Bennett said...
cbs19news
Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
cbs19news
UVA softball 'on the rise' after breakout season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As Joanna Hardin enters year seven at the helm of Virginia softball, preseason practice has never felt better. "Different mentality in this group, we're pretty fearless and we know we're going to be challenged, but the growth mindset is really real, I can see it," Hardin said.
cbs19news
CPD investigating early morning shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an early morning incident on Harris Street. According to police, officers responded to a disorder call at Wicked Hits around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Police say it was upgraded to a shooting call after officers secured the area and evidence...
cbs19news
VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
cbs19news
Greene County man must pay civil penalty in connection with unpermitted landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man must pay a civil penalty of $250,000 following a ruling on an unpermitted landfill. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reports the Office of the Attorney General brought an action against Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. for the operation of such a landfill.
cbs19news
UVA lab finds protein from squid could be new green energy source in DOE project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia engineering lab successfully finished a project for the U.S. Department of Energy that shows squid protein can be made into thermal batteries that would heat buildings. The battery is made of a synthetic material that's derived from squid ring teeth protein,...
