Michigan Daily
Residence Hall Q&A allows students to express positive and negative aspects of resident hall life
Six students gathered at the Couzens Multipurpose Room Tuesday evening to discuss the construction of the 2,300-bed residence hall on Elbel Field in a Q&A session hosted by Student Life. Rick Gibson, director of University of Michigan housing, and Susan Cramer, senior associate director of Residential Dining, both asked questions to the group in hopes of implementing student feedback into the new building plans.
Michigan Daily
GEO holds work-in in Haven Hall during Graduate Labor Visibility Week
Graduate students camped out in the main hallway in Haven Hall on Monday afternoon to do work together for a couple of hours for a “work-in” which was intended to raise awareness about their ongoing contract negotiations with University of Michigan administration. The Graduate Employees’ Organization, a union representing graduate student instructors and graduate student staff assistants at the University, was staking out on Central Campus as a part of their week of Graduate Labor Visibility to connect with U-M students.
Michigan Daily
Meaningful DEI must include affordability and dignity for all grad workers
On Jan. 10, University of Michigan President Santa Ono held a talk to discuss the University’s record on and aspirations for the ideals of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization were outside holding a picket to call attention to how the University has created a crisis of affordability and unsafe working conditions for graduate workers. This situation disproportionately affects graduate workers from marginalized backgrounds and is directly counter to the University’s crucial commitment to DEI. Graduate workers have been fighting for months for a contract that would hold the University accountable to that commitment and ensure affordability and dignity for all graduate workers.
Michigan Daily
Late flurry in Mexico gives Michigan reason for optimism
In a weekend that offered few surprises, the No. 29 Michigan women’s golf team returned to action at the Collegiate Invitational in Mexico. Played on an unpredictable grass course, the bumpy hills of Guadalajara mirrored the team’s battling performance as it attempted to dispel the offseason cobwebs. Matched...
Michigan Daily
Interim Provost Laurie McCauley recommended to receive full term through June 2027
University President Santa Ono recommended Interim Provost Laurie McCauley for a full term as the University of Michigan’s provost on Tuesday, almost a year after the start of McCauley’s term. The recommendation will be considered by the Board of Regents at their Feb. 16 meeting. McCauley’s original appointment...
Michigan Daily
University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations
Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
Michigan Daily
Despite many changes, Michigan enters 2023 season motivated to prove itself
Heading into the 2023 season, the Michigan softball team was not ranked on the Division I preseason poll — and it knew why. This season’s roster lacks star players from last year, including first team All-Region pitcher Alex Storako and second team All-Region outfielder Kristina Burkhardt — in addition to other key pieces. Out of the 20 player roster, nine are newcomers to the program.
Michigan Daily
Michigan serves revenge to Harvard at home
Following the No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team’s loss in the doubles point against the Harvard men’s tennis team, the Wolverines found themselves in an unfamiliar place. Looking to redeem their 4-3 loss from last season against No. 18 Harvard and its subsequent defeat in doubles play, Michigan was ravenous for the win. But its appetite was only satiated when it clinched a home win over the Crimson.
Michigan Daily
Michigan confident in pitchers despite offseason turnover
Ahead of the Michigan softball team’s first matchup of the season on Thursday, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl emphasized the importance of consistency in the circle. But for a team that lost both of its starting pitchers in the offseason, consistency might be a tall order. When star pitcher Alex...
Michigan Daily
Energy-fueled Michigan overcomes tests against No. 18 Harvard
The No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team’s victory on Sunday may appear to be just another notch onto an undefeated record — the completion of a flawless stretch of results against three consecutive ranked opponents in only a week. For the Wolverines (8-0 overall) however, the competitive...
Michigan Daily
Liza Cushnir: Despite storied history, Michigan now controls rivalry with Michigan State
EAST LANSING — For years, the premiere women’s basketball team in the state of Michigan was Michigan State. After the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team pulled off a comeback win Sunday in East Lansing, the Wolverines have proven they are firmly in the driver’s seat of the rivalry.
Michigan Daily
As Michigan adjusts to roster changes, Lexie Blair’s return is instrumental
With a new head coach and inexperienced players expected to immediately step into starting roles, the Michigan softball team needs experience — and Lexie Blair provides just that. Throughout her four seasons, the graduate outfielder has been crucial to the Wolverines’ success. Blair has earned All-Big Ten first-team honors...
Michigan Daily
Jaedan Brown rebounds, feeding off energy in win against Kristina Novak
Jaedan Brown closed out the first set of her singles match against No. 19 Oklahoma State’s Kristina Novak with an emphatic ace, adorning her serve with a yell towards the crowd. The junior was dominant in her match, defeating Novak in straight sets by the score of 6-2, 6-1....
Michigan Daily
Michigan upsets field to win Big Ten Match Play title
Ranked eighth out of nine teams in the field, the Michigan men’s golf team entered the Big Ten Match Play Championship with a slim chance of winning. Playing at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Florida, the Wolverines faced a steep uphill climb, with matches against No. 7 Penn State, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Indiana and No. 1 Northwestern.
Michigan Daily
‘A scary sight’: Hunter Dickinson delivers against Ohio State
Up just five points with 13 minutes left, junior center Hunter Dickinson caught the ball in the high post while turning to face up Ohio State center Felix Okpara — no double team in sight. Sweeping the ball low to his left hand, Dickinson dribbled left. Bumped once off of Okpara, almost to the low block. Bumped twice off of Okpara, at the rim. Dickinson layed it up and in.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Don’t get your hopes up
That little glimmer of hope you have in your chest. Those images of tournament dreams and March Madness magic dancing in front of your eyes. Is the Michigan men’s basketball team making you feel something again?. Don’t. For your own sake, I’m begging you not to believe in...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offense restricted when Kiser’s touches are limited
In the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win Sunday against Michigan State, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and senior guard Maddie Nolan both scored over 20 points apiece, playing crucial roles in the victory. But graduate forward Emily Kiser — usually a consistent source of production — was contained to just eight points.
Michigan Daily
Against Michigan State, Leigha Brown steps up again on big stage
EAST LANSING — Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown always brings energy and intensity, but she hits her stride when the games mean more. And in Sunday’s matchup with Michigan State, a rivalry win was on the line. In a meaningful contest against the Spartans, Brown led the charge for...
Michigan Daily
Back from injury once again, Eric Ciccolini is hitting his stride
It feels a bit like Sisyphus, frankly. Every time senior forward Eric Ciccolini has recovered from an injury throughout his career with the No. 5 Michigan hockey team, he seems to get hurt once again. But despite that adversity, Ciccolini just keeps working to recover, to come back stronger than ever, to push that boulder up the hill once and for all.
Michigan Daily
In new starting role, Jordan Hobbs is gaining confidence
For the first time since mid-November, there was a new face in the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup. Sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs, previously averaging 11 minutes per game, heard her name called as a starter for the first time on Feb. 2 after sophomore guard Laila Phelia was ruled out with a lower leg injury.
