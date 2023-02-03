The attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be executed this year filed documents in hopes of presenting evidence that they said would exonerate their client, Anthony Sanchez. Sanchez was convicted in 2006 of raping and killing Juli Busken. The University of Oklahoma ballerina vanished Dec. 20, 1996 from her apartment in Norman. Her body was found hours later on the shores of Lake Stanley Draper. Sanchez was scheduled to be executed on Sept. 21, 2023.

