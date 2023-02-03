Read full article on original website
Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck
A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Safe
UPDATE| Missing 14-year-old girl, Lazaria Edwards, has been found safely, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for a missing 14-year-old-girl last seen in northwest Oklahoma City. Lazaria Edwards was last seen near Northwest 102nd and Military Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to troopers. Edwards...
Vehicle Crashes Into House In NE OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters were on the scene Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building. The crash happened near Northeast 50th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they helped secure the structure by installing shoring material. The driver of the vehicle was transported to...
1 Injured In Logan County Rollover Crash
One person is in the hospital after a crash that happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 in Guthrie. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Bradley R. Hocker, 24, fell asleep and departed the roadway to the right, striking an embankment causing Hoccker's vehicle to roll over. OHP said...
East OKC Pursuit Ends In Crash, Police Searching For Suspect
Oklahoma City Police were involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning that ended in a crash near Southeast 111th Court and South Sunnylane Road. Police said after the crash, the suspect then ran away. Police searched the area, but at the moment, the suspect is still on the run. This...
Motel Guests Witness Deadly Shooting In SW OKC, No Arrests Made
Oklahoma City police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year. The deadly shooting happened on Wednesday in front of a crowd gathered at a motel located near Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. Police took witnesses from the crime scene to downtown headquarters for interviews, but no...
1 Dead After Shooting In SW OKC; No Arrests Made
One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at around 3:06 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. A security guard at a hotel in the area called...
City Of OKC Making Plans To Replace NW Expressway Bridge After 2016 Collapse
Oklahoma City is in the beginning phases of looking for ways to improve the Northwest Expressway bridge. A truck hit the bridge at May Avenue, and the bridge collapsed in 2016. The city said they're now planning on giving the bridge a complete makeover. The City of Oklahoma City said...
New Dog Park, Restaurant Opening Wednesday In OKC
A new dog park and restaurant, called Bar K, is opening Wednesday in Oklahoma City. It’s located near Oklahoma City and South Lincoln boulevards. News 9’s Jordan Dafnis went to Bar K during News 9 at 9 a.m. with a friend to tell us more about the new spot.
Remembering Leslie Filson, One Of OKC’s First Black Police Detectives
Leslie Filson lived in northeast Oklahoma City in the 1940s. His daughter, Carolyn Filson said he didn't just live there, he worked there too and had a goal to help his community thrive. A proud daughter is sharing her father's story. “This is my dad and his patrol partner, and...
Dumpster Full Of Firearms Found At Midwest City Business, Authorities Investigating
The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is investigating a dumpster full of guns at a business in Midwest City. ATF agents said the weapons found at International Firearm Corporation were cut but still functional. A federal search warrant filed in an Oklahoma City court said a person with...
Civil Lawsuit Against Former OKC Police Officer Settled
A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been settled, according to court records. Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and other sexual crimes while on duty and employed by the Oklahoma City Police Department. Court records showed on Jan. 31, the City...
City Of Newcastle Breaks Ground On New Fire Station
The City of Newcastle is breaking ground on a new fire station. It will be off Highway 62 near Southeast 5th, just down the street from the animal hospital. This will replace the current fire station near the police department and elementary. The new station will feature individual sleeping quarters...
Can You Relate: Stretch IRAs
OKLAHOMA CITY - Keeping up with changes in the federal law and how it impact you can be hard to keep up with, and today we are talking about the recent changes to the law that impact Stretch IRAs. Can you relate?
Pride of Oklahoma Performs at Burial of Marching Band Trailblazer
A trailblazer for the University of Oklahoma's marching band was laid to rest on Tuesday as band members performed in her honor. Ellen Kirk Vanderslice was the first woman to perform at an OU football game as a member of the school's Pride of Oklahoma marching band. She played a cornet as she marched during the Texas Longhorns vs Sooners game in Dallas in 1941, her family said.
OKC VA Healthcare System Hosting Career Fair
The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System is holding a Winter Career Fair today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group is looking to fill several positions, including Ddental hygienists, food service workers, housekeepers and more.
Death Row Inmate's Attorneys File Motions Hoping to Exonerate Client
The attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be executed this year filed documents in hopes of presenting evidence that they said would exonerate their client, Anthony Sanchez. Sanchez was convicted in 2006 of raping and killing Juli Busken. The University of Oklahoma ballerina vanished Dec. 20, 1996 from her apartment in Norman. Her body was found hours later on the shores of Lake Stanley Draper. Sanchez was scheduled to be executed on Sept. 21, 2023.
Watch: News On 6 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell Discusses The 2023 Legislative Session
State Senators and Representatives will gather at the Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday morning to kick off the 2023 Legislative Session. In Oklahoma, the session usually only lasts until May, so there are a lot of decisions to make in the next few months. News On 6 Political Analyst...
Cowboys Earn Tie Breaker Win Over No. 8 Missouri
The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated its second top-10 opponent in a row with a 17-16 win over No. 8 Missouri Sunday that came to the third tiebreaker criteria of total match points scored. With both teams winning five matches, four by decision and a major decision by Missouri's Keegan...
Sooners Basketball Breakdown Versus Mountaineers
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners loss to West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
