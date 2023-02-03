Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Cold front tonight brings rain and cooler temperatures to Texoma | 2/6 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today temperatures were great as we climbed into the 70s across all of Texoma. The same cannot be said about tomorrow as we have a cold front rolling in tonight. Winds will shift from south to north between the hours of 10pm and 2am, which will bring cool air into our region. This cold front will also bring rain throughout the area for the next couple days, so let’s break down the timeline.
kswo.com
Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Friday is the last day Oklahomans can register to vote if they want to cast their ballot in an upcoming special election if they’re not already registered to vote in the state. Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana...
kswo.com
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several current and previous City View ISD administration officials turned themselves in at the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday. The arrests include Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former Junior/Senior High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and Counselor Cindy Leaverton. All...
kswo.com
Lawmakers and protesters react to the State of Address
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At today’s state of address, the big topics were tax cuts, teacher pay raises, and permanent gender-altering surgeries. Local state representatives and state senators gave their opinions about what Stitt had to say. Governor Stitt said he’s proposing an executive budget to bring Oklahoma’s education...
Comments / 0