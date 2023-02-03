ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Tracking Device

In our seemingly crime-ridden world, there's nothing more reassuring than knowing the whereabouts of your loved ones at any given time. Unfortunately, dedicated GPS trackers can be a bit pricey. Luckily, you don't need to buy one if you've got an old Android phone. It's surprisingly easy to do, and all you really need is the right app and configuration. Not only will you get a tracking device that won't break the bank but you will also help reduce the world's electronic waste by using your old phone that's only collecting dust on the shelf.
How To Change The Color Of Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nintendo offers two different types of controllers with its Switch handheld gaming console: the Pro Controller, which resembles the kind of controller you get with the Xbox and PlayStation, and the Joy-Cons, which are the colorful pair of gamepads that slide onto the sides of the Switch. If you own a Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED model, you already have a pair of Joy-Cons, as they ship with the console. With that said, you may have purchased the Switch as a bundle that included Joy-Cons in a color scheme you don't particularly like.
Darkest Dungeon 2 Gets A May Release Date For Its 1.0 Launch On Steam

If you're a hardcore fan of roguelike games, you've no doubt heard of "Darkest Dungeon." This turn-based RPG puts you in charge of an ever-growing band of weary wayfarers who've stumbled upon your abbey for one reason or another, each with their own unique strengths and drawbacks. Some could be outlaws with no remaining willing participants in their madness, or perhaps they're lost souls estranged from family and friends who are looking for a quirky group to clique up with.
OnePlus 11 5G And Buds Pro 2 US Pricing, Release Dates Revealed

At its in-person launch event earlier today, OnePlus introduced a slew of devices, including the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and its first tablet as well. Of course, the big reveal was the asking price of these shiny new gizmos, and OnePlus didn't disappoint. Starting with OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, these noise-canceling wireless earbuds will hit the shelves carrying a price tag of $179 in the U.S. It will be up for grabs from Amazon and the company's official website.
Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore

Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.
Google Launches First Android 14 Developer Preview: Here's What It Includes

Google has released the first Developer Preview of Android 14, the next major iteration of its mobile operating system. System images for Android 14 are now out for developers, and they can be flashed on a bunch of Google's Pixel series smartphones. Currently, the only devices compatible with Android 14's first Developer Preview build are the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 duo, Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7 pair. For non-Pixel devices, Google says developers can try Android 14 via the official emulator in the Android Studio suite.
Google Briefly Demos Bard, Shows Off AI-Enhanced Lens And Multisearch Features

2023 might be the year artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies finally go mainstream. Despite global layoffs affecting thousands of employees at Google and Microsoft, these companies continue to pour in a lot of resources and bet on the innovation of AI. In fact, the battle for AI supremacy heated up substantially towards the end of January 2023 when Microsoft completely blindsided Google and announced a bunch of AI-focused updates to Bing powered by Microsoft-backed AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
