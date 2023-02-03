ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Where will it snow on Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cooler with a chance of snow Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a quick hitting storm system with a strong cold front dropping temperatures from the 50s on Wednesday to the 30s by Thursday. Weather tonight: Clear. It will be a...
DENVER, CO
Denver Artist Adrienne DeLoe Mounts GoFundMe After Tragic Loss

Denver mixed-media artist Adrienne DeLoe, whose self-portrait accompanying a story on pandemic portraits appeared on the cover of Westword two years ago, has created a GoFundMe after suffering a heartbreaking loss when her husband of 21 years, Ryan Lubitz, took his own life on January 14. “It has been three...
DENVER, CO
New video shows officer rammed man with SUV before deadly shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton: The officer rammed an SUV into the man on a motorcycle, who then ran away before the officer shot him dead. The new video, released by...
LITTLETON, CO
Home in Evergreen destroyed after early morning fire

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A home in Evergreen was a total loss after a fire fully engulfed the structure Tuesday morning. According to the Evergreen Fire/Rescue, crews were working a fully involved house fire in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The neighborhood is northwest of the Evergreen Golf Course and lake.
EVERGREEN, CO

