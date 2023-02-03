Read full article on original website
Related
969wsig.com
Virginia agency won’t release 1,700 records on Ford talks
Richmond, Va (AP) – Virginia’s economic development agency says it has at least 1,700 emails and documents pertaining to talks about the possibility of a Ford Motor Company battery plant landing at a Danville-area megasite. However, it will not release any of them under the state’s public records...
969wsig.com
Rockingham County working to acquire Massanutten water and sewer
Rockingham County has begun the process of trying to acquire the water and sewer system at Massanutten. County Administrator Stephen King announced that the county has made an official offer to Massanutten Public Service Corporation. King told Jim Britt on Early Mornings today that with residents in Massanutten paying roughly...
969wsig.com
Waynesboro student advances in spelling bee
A Waynesboro Middle School student is one step closer to becoming a national spelling bee champ. In a divisional spell-off last week at Kate Collins Middle School, eighth-grader Bennett Craft outlasted the competition after eight rounds. His bee-winning word? Scruple – S-C-R-U-P-L-E. Because of his divisional-round win, Craft is...
969wsig.com
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
Comments / 0