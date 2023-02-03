ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants

Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Dog saved after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - In this warmer weather, the authorities are warning about the dangers of going on ice and saying people should just stay off it. Just yesterday, a 21-year-old man drowned after falling through the ice at Shawnee Mission Lake. On Sunday, there was another incident involving...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaky loft is causing quite the headache for a woman living in downtown Kansas City. And she tells us this is far from the first time she’s had to clean up this wet mess. Aundrea Anderson moved to Lucas Place Lofts in May...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Community accepting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - It might get lost in the shuffle with the hype of the Super Bowl in just a few days but, in less than a week, people across the country will celebrate Valentine’s Day. Now, for a second consecutive year, a community in Blue Springs is asking for a little extra love.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated Namir Hopkins, described as weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and just 20 inches long, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with stars on them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating after missing infant is found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated it is investigating the circumstances of a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated the infant was found Monday afternoon, but police said detectives were still looking for answers as to why the child had been reported missing. Anyone with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, KS
KCTV 5

Arrest made in connection to armed robbery in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A coordinated effort by the Belton and Kansas City Missouri police departments resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man. Belton officers originally responded to an armed robbery on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 2:03 p.m. at a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. North Avenue. According to police, dispatch advised that the robbery suspect left on foot westbound through the parking lot. It also advised that the subject was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a red logo, black gloves and a black beanie.
BELTON, MO

