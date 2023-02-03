Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Pub Rock Live a home away from home for Chiefs fans in Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pub Rock Live is the biggest and wildest Chiefs bar in Phoenix, and Wednesday night it planned to host all the fans coming into town for some Super Bowl excitement. Marty Bean is one of the hundreds of the Kingdom who has made his way...
KCTV 5
Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants
Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KCTV 5
Dog saved after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - In this warmer weather, the authorities are warning about the dangers of going on ice and saying people should just stay off it. Just yesterday, a 21-year-old man drowned after falling through the ice at Shawnee Mission Lake. On Sunday, there was another incident involving...
KCTV 5
Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaky loft is causing quite the headache for a woman living in downtown Kansas City. And she tells us this is far from the first time she’s had to clean up this wet mess. Aundrea Anderson moved to Lucas Place Lofts in May...
KCTV 5
Community accepting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - It might get lost in the shuffle with the hype of the Super Bowl in just a few days but, in less than a week, people across the country will celebrate Valentine’s Day. Now, for a second consecutive year, a community in Blue Springs is asking for a little extra love.
KCTV 5
KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
KCTV 5
Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
KCTV 5
Want 2 tickets for under $100 to see Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo? Here’s how.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Want some discounted tickets to see an incredible act. You can purchase two tickets for less than a $100 to see Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo. The show is coming to the T-Mobile Center for five shows May 25-28. The offer is good through Wednesday...
KCTV 5
Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnda Reade said she worried the minute she reached out to her sister Alesha and never heard back. Someone killed Alesha Reade two years ago this week. An investigation into her homicide is ongoing. Relatives said 45-year-old Alesha Reade was a mother of eight children...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing infant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated Namir Hopkins, described as weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and just 20 inches long, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with stars on them.
KCTV 5
Five Topeka police officers cleared in fatal October shooting of Taylor Lowery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
KCTV 5
Worlds of Fun plans to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors ahead of 50th Anniversary season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun announced Monday plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors in preparation for the theme-park’s 50th Anniversary season. In a release, the park said it anticipates filling most of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24. Worlds of...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating after missing infant is found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated it is investigating the circumstances of a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated the infant was found Monday afternoon, but police said detectives were still looking for answers as to why the child had been reported missing. Anyone with...
KCTV 5
Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
KCTV 5
Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
KCTV 5
Woman convicted of running illegal daycare in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for daycare providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider. In Leavenworth County, Kansas, a daycare was just forced to shut down and the provider has been convicted. Debbie New, a 62-year-old from Lansing,...
KCTV 5
Man who tried to rob Independence buffet with fake gun is sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man who tried to rob an Independence buffet with a fake gun last year, but who was thwarted by employees who fought back, has been sentenced. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Bryan C. Byers pleaded guilty to one...
KCTV 5
Arrest made in connection to armed robbery in Belton
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A coordinated effort by the Belton and Kansas City Missouri police departments resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man. Belton officers originally responded to an armed robbery on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 2:03 p.m. at a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. North Avenue. According to police, dispatch advised that the robbery suspect left on foot westbound through the parking lot. It also advised that the subject was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a red logo, black gloves and a black beanie.
