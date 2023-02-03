Rita Ora Shows Skin In Red Ensemble For NYC Charity Performance: Photos

mega

British beauty Rita Ora has been on a hot streak!

After dropping jaws in a see-through latex dress last month, the gorgeous singer stunned once again at the annual Red Dress Collection Concert, which raised money for the American Heart Association.

The star graced the carpet of the Wednesday, February 1, NYC event in a scarlet red Alaia floor-length gown, which featured a turtleneck cut, long sleeves and a few ruffles at the bottom. Ora parted her curly locks down the middle and accessorized with some jewelry as well as red and lucite pointed-toe heels.

Afterwards, she was one of a few who took to the stage, undergoing a wardrobe change beforehand. For the performance, she opted to show some more skin while sticking to the red theme, wearing a flowy ensemble that appeared to consist of a one-shoulder caped frock as well as a matching bandeau and miniskirt.

She switched up her footwear too, stepping into a pair of knee-high heeled boots in a slightly darker tone.

As OK! reported, Ora, 32, is gearing up debut a third album sometime later this year, releasing her first single from the disc, "You Only Love Me," just last month.

On her recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon , she revealed her new tunes stemmed from the journey of her and husband Taika Waititi 's love story .

"Making a decision to really spend the rest of your life with someone is a kind of a big decision. So it got me writing again," she explained. "And I just really got inspired by love and — even though it sounds cheesy — all those sort of phases of meeting somebody and then do you really like them, do they like me, do I say that we're together, can we be exclusive, like, what is going on?"

"And that's what I wrote all my feelings about, and it's nice to capture the moment," Ora continued. "So, I feel like it's more than just music. It's a moment in life for me ."

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and director secretly tied the knot in August 2022.