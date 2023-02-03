Read full article on original website
Racist graffiti found in Loudoun County High School bathroom
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — School administrators are working with police after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School. According to a letter from School Principal Michelle Luttrell, the graffiti contained a racist slur and was located in a boy's bathroom. "This graffiti may have...
DC region school districts tackle the topic of juvenile opioid use
BELTSVILLE, Md. — As opioid overdoses continue to persist among children in the D.C. region, some local school districts are holding meetings to address the problem. On Tuesday, at High Point High School, in the Prince George’s County community of Beltsville, Prince George’s County police officers and school officials will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince George’s County Police officers and school officials plan to provide locals Narcan kits. They will also talk to families about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and other illegal drugs.
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
fox5dc.com
Controversial Prince William County data center development vote Tuesday
BRISTOW, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a vote Tuesday on a controversial plan to build massive data centers in Bristow. This new plan would construct as many as 14 centers on 270 acres of land near schools and homes near the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin Roads. The project would be called Devlin Technology Park and promises jobs and other opportunities.
fox5dc.com
'Unlawful filming' of Loudoun County teens in high school boys' locker room being investigated
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a high school boys' locker room. The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed in their underwear at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.
Deputies investigate 'unlawful filming' inside high school locker room
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a Stone Bridge High School locker room in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the investigation began after hearing a report of cell phone footage filmed in a boy's locker room which allegedly shows four students in their underwear. Three of the boys are minors while the fourth student is an adult.
15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say
LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
Family sues fraternity for $28M over pledge's hazing death
RICHMOND, Va. — The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity pledge who died from alcohol poisoning in a 2021 hazing is suing the fraternity for $28 million. A police investigation found that Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning.
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
Police said they were in the Mt. Vernon area after someone shot a woman there.
arlnow.com
NEW: Police investigate incidents at two Arlington middle schools
A pair of incidents have prompted police investigations at two Arlington middle schools to start the week. A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School allegedly brought a weapon to school on Monday that turned out to be an airsoft gun. Police say they confiscated the airsoft gun and juvenile charges are pending.
Fairfax Co. nonprofit 'Food for Others' expanding to accommodate increased demand
FAIRFAX, Va. — As the need for food assistance in Fairfax County remains high, one nonprofit is trying to help. To accommodate the ever-growing demand, Merrifield-based nonprofit Food for Others announced an expansion of its warehouse located at 2983 Prosperity Avenue to 26,000 square feet. Officials say the 10,391-square-foot addition opened on Jan. 23, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the expansion is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Teen Brings Gun To DuVal High School: Police
A Prince George's County high school student is facing charges after reportedly bringing a handgun onto school property, authorities say.The 15-year-old DuVal High School student is accused of bringing a gun to school on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to Prince George's County police.The teen reporte…
fox5dc.com
Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney
A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.
Another antisemitic incident reported involving Bethesda high school students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another incident of antisemitism was reported involving students from a Bethesda high school where previous issues have occurred. It's been less than two months since police had to respond to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland for the report of antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the school's sign board out front.
Metro and DC Police partner up to improve safety after mechanic killed in station shooting
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new partnership between the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) Wednesday. MPD officers will now join MTPD officers on patrol at stations that have seen the most crime during the busiest times of day. Officials say the new partnership will help increase police visibility and response times.
City of Alexandria offers free tax preparation services to some residents
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria is offering free tax preparation services to some residents this tax season. According to a release from the City of Alexandria, taxpayers who make less than $59,000 a year qualify for the free aid. County officials say expert volunteers from Community Tax...
Inside Nova
Prince William County board punts on public comment changes
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
Student facing charges after bringing handgun to high school
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A high schooler is facing charges after police said the student had a handgun in a Prince George’s County school on Tuesday. Police said that security personnel with Prince George’s County Public Schools found that a student had a gun at DuVal High School around 10:45 a.m. They searched […]
Man injured in shooting in Prince William
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Inside Nova
Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'
Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
