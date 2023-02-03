BELTSVILLE, Md. — As opioid overdoses continue to persist among children in the D.C. region, some local school districts are holding meetings to address the problem. On Tuesday, at High Point High School, in the Prince George’s County community of Beltsville, Prince George’s County police officers and school officials will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince George’s County Police officers and school officials plan to provide locals Narcan kits. They will also talk to families about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

BELTSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO