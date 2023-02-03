Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in $500K Drug Bust in Fairfax County
A 28-year-old man was arrested with the intent to sell $500,000 worth of drugs in Fairfax County, Virginia. Detectives arrested the man on Tuesday during a traffic stop. He was wanted for transporting drugs into the county from out of state, according to a Fairfax County police release. Inside his...
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Superintendent, Sheriff Clash Over School Resource Officers in Spotsylvania County
In Spotsylvania County, Virginia, school officials and the sheriff’s office are in a dispute over extra school resource officers in some high schools. After several recent violent incidents involving students, the sheriff’s office added deputies to four high schools. Days later, Superintendent Mark Taylor asked the sheriff’s office to stand down.
Man Killed When Train Hits Pickup Truck in Virginia
A 26-year-old man died Monday night when a cargo train hit a pickup truck in Prince William County, Virginia, and the driver of the truck was injured, police say. The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was going northbound on Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket about 6:30 p.m. Monday when the driver disregarded a stop sign before the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks, Prince William County police said in a release on Tuesday.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Prince George's School Bus
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Prince George’s County. The motorcycle crashed into the front of the school bus, which caught fire, on Brandywine Road at Willow Way in Clinton. Chopper4 showed the front of the bus was charred. The three students on...
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
Maryland Company Recalls 400+ Food Products Over Listeria Concerns
Over 400 food products possibly contaminated with Listeria were recalled by a Baltimore company, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling products sold from Jan. 24, 2023, through Jan. 30, 2023, which include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, the company said in an announcement shared on the FDA website.
Couple Walking in Dupont Circle Robbed of Canada Goose Jackets
Thieves have once again targeted people wearing Canada Goose jackets, this time, a couple walking around Dupont Circle who was visiting from out of state with their son. What started out as a leisurely stroll around the sites of D.C. ended in the 1800 block of T Street NW for the couple from upstate New York.
Arlington Author Wins 2 of the Highest Awards in Children's Literature
An author from Arlington recently won not one, but two of the highest honors in children's literature. Amina Luqman-Dawson's novel "Freewater," about two enslaved siblings who escape to freedom, is the first novel she's ever written. But it's been 20 years in the making. "It's the first book I've gotten...
DC Mayor Proposes Changes to Criminal Code Bill Ahead of Congressional Vote
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing legislation that would undo some controversial aspects of the criminal code overhaul recently passed by the D.C. Council. The move comes as House Republicans are expected to strike down the new bill. Bowser and the D.C. Council have sparred over certain changes to the...
First Look: Beat the Bomb Group Game Experience Brings Paint Cannon, Laser Maze to DC's Ivy City
Get ready Ivy City – a new immersive social video game experience is opening Friday, and it involves paint cannons. Beat the Bomb D.C. brands itself as the world’s first immersive social video game company, and its D.C. outpost is its third location in the U.S. The space offers a group activity with paint blasts, laser mazes, and immersive video games, the company said.
